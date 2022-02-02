4 Dundee talking points from Dens derby draw against Dundee United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee are bottom of the Premiership after their 0-0 draw at home to Dundee United.

That’s not a good thing to happen at this stage of the season.

However, there were positives in the display against the club’s fiercest rivals.

Because the Dark Blues came off at the end of the contest ruing a missed opportunity to kickstart their season into life.

So, what can they take from the 0-0 home draw?

Chance spurned

As the contest wore on at Dens Park, Dundee grew into ascendancy.

Clear-cut chances, though, weren’t flowing.

Paul McMullan brought an excellent save from United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist in the first half.

And new boy Zak Rudden went even closer in the second half, seeing two efforts cleared off the line.

Goals have been few and far between of late and confidence is low in front of goal.

That’s something that just has to change soon before the teams above Dundee head off into the distance.

Clean sheet

What has improved is the defensive solidity for the Dark Blues.

At times they were stretched against United and there were big chances for the Tangerines to win the game late on.

But they kept them out to earn a third clean sheet in a row.

Big thanks for that go to Ryan Sweeney after he bravely launched his head into the path of Nicky Clark’s shot as the United man looked certain to score.

That helped secure the first back-to-back shutouts in the top flight since May 2018.

New boys

The big positives for Dundee were the impacts made by their new signings.

Niall McGinn may not have had much come off in the game but there’s plenty about him to be positive about and the positions he got into were encouraging.

Leicester defender Vontae Daley-Campbell, though, was very impressive at right-back after joining on loan.

Powerful and a steady defender, the full-back showed ability on the front foot as well, getting down the line well in the first half.

Zak Rudden emerged off the bench and had the chances to seal a dream derby debut.

Clearances off the line denied that but the former Rangers man showed more than just an ability to sniff out chances.

Rudden brings a bit more height to a short frontline and wasn’t afraid to mix it physically with opposing defenders.

Get a goal soon and he’ll be up and running.

Games running out

That’s eight matches now in the Premiership without victory – and six of them without scoring.

The last three games have been against teams either below in St Johnstone or not far above them in the table.

Yet Dundee have been unable to get much-needed victories on the board.

This weekend sees 10th place Ross County travel to Dens Park.

That is beginning to look like a must-win match for Dundee.