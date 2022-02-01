Dundee boss James McPake ‘encouraged’ by derby display but admits chances have to start going in after Dundee United draw as he addresses Leigh Griffiths situation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee boss James McPake was “encouraged” by his side’s display against Dundee United but admits the goals must begin to go in for the Dark Blues.

The first city derby of 2022 ended goal-less despite chances at both ends.

And that saw McPake’s men drop to the bottom of the Premiership on goal difference after St Johnstone won at Livingston.

The Dark Blues boss, though, feels his side did enough to take all three points with new signing Zak Rudden seeing two efforts cleared off the line.

“We were that wee bit better and with the chances we created we should have won,” McPake said.

“We’re disappointed we couldn’t get that quality or final ball because we got into some great areas.

“They’ll be disappointed with Nicky Clark’s chance but credit goes to Ryan Sweeney as he made it really hard.

“We’re lacking that wee bit at the top end but as a unit we’re looking more solid.

“On the basis of chances created Dundee United will argue Nicky’s chance was a big one but Zak’s disappointed he didn’t score.

“We were very wasteful at times but it’s hard to criticise them. Paul McMullan was outstanding and he’s putting chances on a plate but we need to get it right at the top end of the pitch.

“We had to use the break to get us defensively sound and that’s three clean sheets in a row which was a priority because we were conceding too many chances.”

Zak Rudden gutted

New signing Vontae Daley-Campbell made an impression from the start while Rudden had to wait a little longer to appear.

He made his Dundee debut as a second-half substitute and saw a deflected effort headed off the line by United captain Ryan Edwards.

Rudden again got on the end of the resulting corner but saw that effort cleared off the line as well.

McPake said: “The atmosphere was great. Nothing beats a derby here. United really pushed in the last five minutes and we stood firm.

“Up to that I believe we should have been in front. It’s that killer touch, that final pass or that bit of luck we need.

“Zak will talk about that, there were other chances we could go on all night about them. I love the fact he’s gutted he’s not won us the game.

“We have to feel encouraged because we were conceding too many goals and chances.

“As a team we’re working better.”

Leigh Griffiths

Leigh Griffiths, meanwhile, is no longer a Dundee player after his loan spell came to an end on Monday.

The Dark Blues have offered him a deal to stay till the end of the season and the striker was at Dens to watch the derby unfold.

McPake, though, wasn’t giving anything away on what the future might hold for the former Scotland man.

“Leigh was at the game and talks are ongoing,” was all the Dundee boss would say on the matter.