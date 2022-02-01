Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee 0-0 Dundee United: Zak Rudden and Nicky Clark go close but enthralling Dens derby ends goal-less

By George Cran
February 1 2022, 9.39pm Updated: February 2 2022, 9.27am
Ross Graham made an impressive Dundee derby debut
There was no little passion, no little attacking play but there were no goals as Dundee and Dundee United played out a stalemate at Dens Park.

Despite the 0-0 scoreline, the first derby of 2022 was an enthralling watch that was in the balance right to the final whistle.

The hosts were the side most in need of points in their position near the foot of the table and will feel hard done by they couldn’t grab a much-needed victory.

The Dark Blues dominated for large spells but couldn’t force the ball past Benjamin Siegrist.

United, meanwhile, had the chance to win it at the death only for Nicky Clark to blaze over.

Derby debuts

Dundee gave a debut to new signing Vontae Daley-Campbell and a first start for Niall McGinn while skipper Charlie Adam made his derby bow.

United, meanwhile, handed a first start to young defender Ross Graham while new signing Kevin McDonald took a place on the bench at the home of his former team.

Dundee fans in full voice.

The fans were in full voice in all four stands as the players entered the fray, Adam racing ahead of his Dundee team-mates before the Tangerines arrived.

And there was a relentless tempo about the contest in the opening stages.

Soon though the home side began to get on top.

Chances were at a premium, however, and the closest anyone came was a Paul McMullan header midway through the half that brought a superb diving save from Benjamin Siegrist.

Visiting Dundee United supporters.

Knocking on the door

Dundee started the second period like they’d ended the first but still the goal wouldn’t come.

On the hour mark, Adam had his chance, cutting inside onto his right foot but his effort from 25 yards was blocked before the Dee skipper earned the first booking of the night as he upended Ryan Edwards.

That would be Adam’s final contribution as he made way with new signing Zak Rudden emerging off the bench.

Dundee Utd’s Dylan Levitt has a shot under pressure from Charlie Adam.

United weren’t providing much threat but did go close to snatching the lead on 70 minutes as Edwards met a corner at the near post.

The Dark Blues were still knocking on the door, though, with new boy Rudden seeing two efforts cleared off the line within minutes of each other.

United weren’t done themselves, however, as the visitors had the chance to win it with just minutes left, only for Nicky Clark to smash the ball over from inside the six-yard box.

There was to be no winner, however, as Dundee dropped to the foot of the table thanks to St Johnstone’s win at Livingston.

 

Teams

Dundee: Legzdins, Daley-Campbell (McGhee 57), Fontaine, Sweeney, Kerr, Byrne, Adam (Rudden 62), Anderson, McMullan, McGinn (McCowan 62), Mullen (Chapman 88).

Subs not used: Lawlor, McDaid, Mulligan, Elliott, Robertson.

Dundee United: Siegrist, Graham, Edwards, Butcher, Freeman (Smith 56), McMann (Niskanen 70), Levitt, Harkes, Clark, Watt, McNulty (Pawlett 70).

Subs not used: Eriksson, McDonald, Akinola, Meekison, Neilson, Mochrie.

Referee: John Beaton

Attendance: 11,273 (4,098 away)

