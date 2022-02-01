Dundee 0-0 Dundee United: Zak Rudden and Nicky Clark go close but enthralling Dens derby ends goal-less

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There was no little passion, no little attacking play but there were no goals as Dundee and Dundee United played out a stalemate at Dens Park.

Despite the 0-0 scoreline, the first derby of 2022 was an enthralling watch that was in the balance right to the final whistle.

The hosts were the side most in need of points in their position near the foot of the table and will feel hard done by they couldn’t grab a much-needed victory.

The Dark Blues dominated for large spells but couldn’t force the ball past Benjamin Siegrist.

United, meanwhile, had the chance to win it at the death only for Nicky Clark to blaze over.

Derby debuts

Dundee gave a debut to new signing Vontae Daley-Campbell and a first start for Niall McGinn while skipper Charlie Adam made his derby bow.

United, meanwhile, handed a first start to young defender Ross Graham while new signing Kevin McDonald took a place on the bench at the home of his former team.

The fans were in full voice in all four stands as the players entered the fray, Adam racing ahead of his Dundee team-mates before the Tangerines arrived.

And there was a relentless tempo about the contest in the opening stages.

Soon though the home side began to get on top.

Chances were at a premium, however, and the closest anyone came was a Paul McMullan header midway through the half that brought a superb diving save from Benjamin Siegrist.

Knocking on the door

Dundee started the second period like they’d ended the first but still the goal wouldn’t come.

On the hour mark, Adam had his chance, cutting inside onto his right foot but his effort from 25 yards was blocked before the Dee skipper earned the first booking of the night as he upended Ryan Edwards.

That would be Adam’s final contribution as he made way with new signing Zak Rudden emerging off the bench.

United weren’t providing much threat but did go close to snatching the lead on 70 minutes as Edwards met a corner at the near post.

The Dark Blues were still knocking on the door, though, with new boy Rudden seeing two efforts cleared off the line within minutes of each other.

United weren’t done themselves, however, as the visitors had the chance to win it with just minutes left, only for Nicky Clark to smash the ball over from inside the six-yard box.

There was to be no winner, however, as Dundee dropped to the foot of the table thanks to St Johnstone’s win at Livingston.

Teams

Dundee: Legzdins, Daley-Campbell (McGhee 57), Fontaine, Sweeney, Kerr, Byrne, Adam (Rudden 62), Anderson, McMullan, McGinn (McCowan 62), Mullen (Chapman 88).

Subs not used: Lawlor, McDaid, Mulligan, Elliott, Robertson.

Dundee United: Siegrist, Graham, Edwards, Butcher, Freeman (Smith 56), McMann (Niskanen 70), Levitt, Harkes, Clark, Watt, McNulty (Pawlett 70).

Subs not used: Eriksson, McDonald, Akinola, Meekison, Neilson, Mochrie.

Referee: John Beaton

Attendance: 11,273 (4,098 away)