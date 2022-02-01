Dundee United announce signing of Kevin McDonald – who could be in line for derby debut

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United have announced the signing of ex-Fulham and Dundee midfielder Kevin McDonald.

The 33-year-old has trained with United in January and impressed Tam Courts enough to earn a deal.

He will now play out the rest of the season with the Tangerines.

McDonald could make his United debut against the club where he started his career in tonight’s Dundee derby.

The Carnoustie-born player was a free agent after leaving Fulham in the summer after a kidney transplant.

In October, he went back to train with Dundee to build up his fitness before joining United’s training sessions in St Andrews.

He also spent time with Tayside rivals St Johnstone, but it is United who have secured his services.

The five-time Scotland capped star came through the Dens Park ranks before securing a move to England with Burnley.

He enjoyed an impressive career down south, collectively clocking up hundreds of appearances for the Clarets, Sheffield United and Wolves before joining Fulham, where his dominant midfield performances made him a hero to fans.