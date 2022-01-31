Dundee new boy Zak Rudden relishing prospect of a derby debut says boss James McPake

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dens Park boss James McPake has no worries about thrusting new signing Zak Rudden into the cauldron of a Dundee derby debut.

The Scotland U/21 international made a loan switch to the Dark Blues from Partick Thistle on transfer deadline day.

He will then join Dundee permanently in the summer on a three-year deal.

And Rudden is in line to face Dundee United as the city rivals face off at Dens Park in front of a near full house.

Rudden is fit and ready to go after featuring 26 times in the Championship for the Jags, scoring nine goals.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Zak Rudden on loan from Partick Thistle for the remainder of the 2021/22 season #thedee ➡️ https://t.co/XaWyoeY9WN pic.twitter.com/paOXCAQ3ej — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) January 31, 2022

And McPake can’t wait to see what his new frontman can bring to Dundee.

“He’s a player I’ve got high hopes for, not just for the future, but for now as well,” the Dens boss said.

“He’s got a lot of football under his belt for someone his age, and a lot of potential, but he’s also a very good player at the minute.

“Can he make the step up? Yeah, absolutely. I’ve seen enough of him over the years.

“He’s young, he’s willing to learn and he’s got a bit of aggression about him. A good aggression about him in the right way.

“He certainly knows where the net is.

“Getting him in and the way he’s been playing this season, and not just his goals, but his all-round hold-up play and the way he works, we’ve got a very good striker.”

‘Younger ones have no fear’

Should he feature against the Tangerines, it will be Rudden’s first taste of Premiership football.

The 21-year-old came through the ranks at Rangers but didn’t make a senior appearance for the Ibrox club.

He did, though, have a successful loan at Falkirk before a spell in English League Two with Plymouth ahead of his move to Firhill in January 2020.

Across his career, Rudden has scored 27 goals in 91 appearances.

And McPake has no worries about his temperament should he select his new man for the big game at Dens.

“Younger ones have no fear,” McPake added.

“If Zak is flung in, he’ll relish that and he’ll be excited.

“He’s been desperate to get here from speaking to him.

“If I decide to throw him in then I look forward to seeing him.

“It’s a tough game but if there was a game to pick as a Dundee player it’s a Dundee derby.

“They are the biggest games we get.

“He’ll be itching to get out there in front of the fans.”