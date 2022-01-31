Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee new boy Zak Rudden relishing prospect of a derby debut says boss James McPake

By George Cran
January 31 2022, 10.27pm
Dundee striker Zak Rudden.
Dundee striker Zak Rudden. Credit: David Young.

Dens Park boss James McPake has no worries about thrusting new signing Zak Rudden into the cauldron of a Dundee derby debut.

The Scotland U/21 international made a loan switch to the Dark Blues from Partick Thistle on transfer deadline day.

He will then join Dundee permanently in the summer on a three-year deal.

And Rudden is in line to face Dundee United as the city rivals face off at Dens Park in front of a near full house.

Rudden is fit and ready to go after featuring 26 times in the Championship for the Jags, scoring nine goals.

And McPake can’t wait to see what his new frontman can bring to Dundee.

“He’s a player I’ve got high hopes for, not just for the future, but for now as well,” the Dens boss said.

“He’s got a lot of football under his belt for someone his age, and a lot of potential, but he’s also a very good player at the minute.

“Can he make the step up? Yeah, absolutely. I’ve seen enough of him over the years.

“He’s young, he’s willing to learn and he’s got a bit of aggression about him. A good aggression about him in the right way.

“He certainly knows where the net is.

“Getting him in and the way he’s been playing this season, and not just his goals, but his all-round hold-up play and the way he works, we’ve got a very good striker.”

‘Younger ones have no fear’

Should he feature against the Tangerines, it will be Rudden’s first taste of Premiership football.

The 21-year-old came through the ranks at Rangers but didn’t make a senior appearance for the Ibrox club.

He did, though, have a successful loan at Falkirk before a spell in English League Two with Plymouth ahead of his move to Firhill in January 2020.

Across his career, Rudden has scored 27 goals in 91 appearances.

Dundee boss James McPake.
Dundee boss James McPake.

And McPake has no worries about his temperament should he select his new man for the big game at Dens.

“Younger ones have no fear,” McPake added.

“If Zak is flung in, he’ll relish that and he’ll be excited.

“He’s been desperate to get here from speaking to him.

“If I decide to throw him in then I look forward to seeing him.

“It’s a tough game but if there was a game to pick as a Dundee player it’s a Dundee derby.

“They are the biggest games we get.

“He’ll be itching to get out there in front of the fans.”

