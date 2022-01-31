Dundee confirm Zak Rudden capture – and the new boy is ready for a Dens derby debut

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland U/21 striker Zak Rudden is a Dundee player.

Earlier this month, the 21-year-old had signed a pre-contract with the Dark Blues to head to Dens Park in the summer.

That will see him sign permanently at Dens Park until 2025.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Zak Rudden on loan from Partick Thistle for the remainder of the 2021/22 season #thedee ➡️ https://t.co/XaWyoeY9WN pic.twitter.com/paOXCAQ3ej — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) January 31, 2022

However, a deal has been struck with Partick Thistle to bring forward the switch so Rudden can aid Dundee’s Premiership survival bid.

That will see the former Rangers man join on an initial loan before permanently joining the club when his Firhill deal comes to an end.

And he goes straight into James McPake’s squad to face rivals Dundee United in the derby tomorrow night.

Alex Jakubiak has today signed a contract extension with the club and joined Partick Thistle on a loan deal until the end of the season #thedee ➡️ https://t.co/WI0sJIx2QT pic.twitter.com/i4VvPDODTr — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) January 31, 2022

As part of the deal, Dundee forward Alex Jakubiak has joined the Jags on loan until the end of the season.

That’s after the former Watford man penned a new one-year extension to his current Dark Blues contract.