Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

EXCLUSIVE: Police charge two following ‘Child B’ probe in Perth and Kinross

Police have charged a man and a woman after a pre-school child was found close to death in Perth and Kinross, we can reveal.
By Calum Ross
February 2 2022, 6.00am Updated: February 2 2022, 9.44am
Photo of Calum Ross

Police have charged a man and a woman after a pre-school child was found close to death in Perth and Kinross, we can reveal.

A spokeswoman for the force said a man and a woman in their 30s had been charged in connection with alleged child protection offences.

We previously reported that a concerned member of the public contacted police in 2018 after spotting the “deathly” appearance of a youngster, who has become known as “Child B” to protect their identity.

After being admitted to hospital, a report said the child was found to have severe anaemia, an extensive headlice infection and teeth which were decayed and described as “stumps”.

Urgent treatment followed, including a blood transfusion, with healthcare support continuing over several weeks.

‘Missed opportunities’

Without intervention, a review concluded the health complications could have been “fatal”.

Significant “missed opportunities” for early and effective action by child protection agencies were identified in a report which made 16 recommendations to tighten-up procedures last year.

elgin outdoor nursery

Police initially ruled out a probe into the case but launched an investigation last year after reviewing their previous decision.

A force spokeswoman said a report had now been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

A significant case review (SCR) was carried out following Child B’s hospitalisation, led by Perth and Kinross Council improvement officer Julie Baker.

The study was hit by significant delays as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but was eventually completed in June last year.

Barbara Renton.

After we revealed the findings of the SCR in September, Barbara Renton, chairwoman of the Perth and Kinross chief officers’ group, said: “Whilst recognising that this was, at times, a very challenging and complex case for the agencies involved, it is never acceptable when a vulnerable child is exposed to significant harm.

“The chief officers’ group has acknowledged the findings and accepts all of the recommendations included within the SCR report.

“Whilst noting the amount of improvement work already undertaken across the partnership, we will continue to receive regular updates on the recommendations, through the work of the child protection committee.”

‘Learn the lessons’

Bill Atkinson, independent chairman of the Perth and Kinross child protection committee, said at the time: “It is important that we continue to learn the lessons from reviewing our work to keep children and young people safe from harm, abuse and neglect.

“National and local guidance sets out the circumstances in which a SCR should be undertaken and I would like to thank the lead reviewer for the thoroughness of this SCR report.

“This report, not only allows us to learn lessons and make improvements, but allows us to consider further the needs of our dedicated and committed workforce, which works together to provide better outcomes for children and young people across Perth and Kinross.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier