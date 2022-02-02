Dundee say farewell to Leigh Griffiths as former Celtic striker pursues options elsewhere

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee have said farewell to striker Leigh Griffiths for the second time.

The former Scotland hero is now a free agent after his loan deal at Dens finished and Celtic exercised an option to end his deal at Parkhead.

The Dark Blues have offered the 31-year-old a short-term deal until the end of this season on reduced terms.

However, it’s understood Griffiths sees his future elsewhere and is pursuing other options.

League One side Queen’s Park could be his next destination.

The frontman was at Dens Park on Tuesday night to watch Dundee’s 0-0 derby draw with rivals Dundee United.

But that’s likely to be it for his time at the club.

After a hugely successful first spell at the club as a youngster, Griffiths’ return was regarded as something of a coup for boss James McPake.

The loan move, though, hasn’t proved fruitful with fitness issues continuing to dog the former Celtic man.

He scored three goals in 17 appearances with his last coming from the spot in a Scottish Cup win at Dumbarton.

Dundee moved to end his loan deal from Celtic at the start of January, prompting plenty of speculation over his future.

However, his future will now no longer be with the Dark Blues.