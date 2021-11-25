Dundee Winterfest map: Your interactive guide to Slessor Gardens event

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee Winterfest kicks off at Slessor Gardens on Friday – and we have the perfect guide to help you make the most of your visit to the Christmas event.

From 10am each day, until January 2, festive revellers will be able to enjoy a skate on the ice rink, a ride on the 100-foot big wheel, a wander round the Christmas market, and a drink at the Bavarian-themed bar.

There are also children’s rides including a helter skelter, Santa express train and bungee trampolines.

Winterfest is the first major Christmas event to be held at the Dundee Waterfront venue, with hopes that it could become a permanent fixture on the calendar.

Our interactive map has all the information you will need to plan your visit to Winterfest – including opening times, ticket prices and all the attractions.

Dundee Winterfest 2021 map

Montana Thomson from organiser M&N Events told The Courier: “We’ve been working on Winterfest for nearly six months now.

“At any time, there will be about 40 people working here and 95% of the people we employ will be local people.

“Hopefully it’ll have a massive local impact. That’s our aim at M&N Events.

“It opens on Friday at 10am and we’re definitely hoping for a good turn-out on the first night but we’ll have to wait and see.

“Obviously it’s going to get busier on the lead up to Christmas, but we should expect a big footfall on the first weekend.”

Addressing an amber weather warning for the opening days of the market and attractions, Montana added: “It won’t affect anything unless it’s unsafe for people to actually walk around.

“It won’t affect any of the structures because we’ve got extensive wind management plans for those.”

You can find out more, including how to buy Dundee Winterfest tickets, here.