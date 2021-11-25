Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Winterfest map: Your interactive guide to Slessor Gardens event

By Mark Asquith, Gemma Day and Katy Scott
November 25 2021, 12.51pm
Dundee's Winterfest interactive map.

Dundee Winterfest kicks off at Slessor Gardens on Friday – and we have the perfect guide to help you make the most of your visit to the Christmas event.

From 10am each day, until January 2, festive revellers will be able to enjoy a skate on the ice rink, a ride on the 100-foot big wheel, a wander round the Christmas market, and a drink at the Bavarian-themed bar.

There are also children’s rides including a helter skelter, Santa express train and bungee trampolines.

Winterfest is the first major Christmas event to be held at the Dundee Waterfront venue, with hopes that it could become a permanent fixture on the calendar.

Our interactive map has all the information you will need to plan your visit to Winterfest – including opening times, ticket prices and all the attractions.

Dundee Winterfest 2021 map

Montana Thomson from organiser M&N Events told The Courier: “We’ve been working on Winterfest for nearly six months now.

“At any time, there will be about 40 people working here and 95% of the people we employ will be local people.

“Hopefully it’ll have a massive local impact. That’s our aim at M&N Events.

Nisa Jordan and Montana Thomson from Winterfest organiser M&amp;N Events holding up a large sign promoting the Dundee Winterfest Christmas market
Nisa Jordan and Montana Thomson from Winterfest organiser M&N Events.

“It opens on Friday at 10am and we’re definitely hoping for a good turn-out on the first night but we’ll have to wait and see.

“Obviously it’s going to get busier on the lead up to Christmas, but we should expect a big footfall on the first weekend.”

Addressing an amber weather warning for the opening days of the market and attractions, Montana added: “It won’t affect anything unless it’s unsafe for people to actually walk around.

“It won’t affect any of the structures because we’ve got extensive wind management plans for those.”

You can find out more, including how to buy Dundee Winterfest tickets, here.

Dundee council leader hopes Winterfest will become ‘permanent fixture’ at Christmas

