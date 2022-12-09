REBECCA BAIRD: Dundee Winterfest is nothing like Edinburgh Christmas Markets – that’s why I like it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
REBECCA BAIRD: Dundee Winterfest is nothing like Edinburgh Christmas Markets – that’s why I like it

By Rebecca Baird
December 9 2022, 11.55am Updated: December 9 2022, 11.57am
small boy on a helter skelter
Dundee Winterfest may not be as polished as bigger Christmas Markets - but it's no less charming. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

I love Dundee – it’s so well-meaning, and still, unfailingly, a bit crap.

I say that with utmost affection for my adopted city. I’ve lived in the ‘not crap’ ones and they don’t hold a candle to this place.

It’s got a sense of humour about itself that I’ll never tire of.

Same goes for the city’s slightly wonky, still wonderful Winterfest.

It’s still a little rough around the edges but I’m absolutely buzzing to see the fledgling festival back at Slessor Gardens for its second year after launching in 2021.

Image shows the writer Rebecca Baird next to a quote: "'It’s not like Edinburgh,' I’ve heard over and over as folk deliver their verdict on Winterfest. And it isn’t. But neither is Dundee."

Last year my friends and I fully embraced the fun of a Christmas market right down the road.

Cutting out the cost of transport meant we were able to justify multiple visits – and multiple delicious mulled wines – over the festive season.

The city centre location makes Winterfest the perfect spot for an after-work wander, and wander we did.

One visit was spent entirely in the cute little ‘bar’ area, which has charmingly attempted a log-cabin look and achieved something like a panto backdrop from Jack and the Beanstalk.

Rebecca Baird drinking mulled wine from a cardboard cup
Rebecca enjoying a mulled wine at Dundee Winterfest. Image: Rebecca Baird.

A guy with a guitar was playing live music, and we whiled away a lovely few hours listening to him play – and because of the nifty insultation, we didn’t freeze.

Another night we ventured up the 100ft Big Wheel – my first time ever, as a lifelong acrophobic.

It was a spectacular view… of nothing much.

The V&A was right there, so it wasn’t exactly strong silhouette material. And then there was the Law, of course, and Cox’s Stack.

Crowds enjoy Winterfest at Slessor Gardens. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The 100ft Big Wheel at Slessor Gardens Winterfest. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

But Dundee’s a fairly humble place – it doesn’t unfurl when viewed from above, like a red carpet of undiscovered wonders.

It just sort of…is. Windows winking in houses. Shops and roads. A nice steeple.

And when I saw that, at first, I was a little bit disappointed.

Dundee Winterfest isn’t fancy, but it’s fun

What was the point of going on a Big Wheel if the view was no different to the one from the ground? If I wasn’t taken aback by a huge sprawling metropolis?

But the longer I looked, the more I realised that this is what makes Dundee so good. It’s not trying to compete – it’s just trying to show what it’s got.

And we can all take it or leave it.

young adults ace skating, two of them hand in hand.
Big kids enjoy the ice rink at Winterfest. Image: Kim Cessford /DC Thomson.

Remembering that, I realised why it annoys me so much to hear folk comparing Winterfest to Edinburgh Christmas Market – which is, objectively, the best one.

“It’s not like Edinburgh,” I’ve heard over and over as folk deliver their verdict on Winterfest.

And it isn’t. But neither is Dundee.

It’s much smaller, for starters. There’s probably fewer high-end goods on offer, and it doesn’t have as much money.

Winterfest may not have antique merry-go-rounds with beautiful, demonic-looking painted horses, or authentic German schnitzel or a special Baileys hot chocolate stand (with Instagram wall, for #influencer types).

customer at a cabin selling brightly coloured sweets
There are sweeties and goodies galore at the Slessor Gardens festival. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Just like Dundee doesn’t have the National Museum, a castle or the Scott Monument. Cosmopolitan grandeur just isn’t the MO.

What we do have is the glistening Tay, a big weird whale, an ancient boat and Desperate Dan.

Likewise, our Winterfest has a nice square layout which means you don’t get buffeted along in a tram-line of eager merry-makers.

It’s got gaudy Santa figurines and really good donuts.

small child on reindeer merry-go-round figure
Martin Lyupenov, 4, enjoyed a ride on a reindeer at Dundee Winterfest. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

It has rides for the wee ones and ice skating for the slightly bigger ones, food and drink at prices that don’t make your eyes water, and a great big wheel that looks on to everything we’ve got – which isn’t much, but it’s lovely.

So lovely that I might go on it again on this year’s second visit, despite my fear of heights.

Just to look at it all again and feel proud.

I’d encourage everyone else to go along too. The festival is still young, and needs local support to ensure it gets bigger, better and more polished – which is what people seem to want.

And who knows, if we top the boost of £2.6M to the city’s economy in 2021, then by next year we might have that Baileys hot chocolate after all.

