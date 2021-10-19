Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

13 best pictures and time-lapse footage as whale sculpture lands at Dundee Waterfront

By The Courier AV team
October 19 2021, 6.19pm Updated: October 19 2021, 6.59pm

The Tay Whale arrived at its Dundee Waterfront resting point on Tuesday afternoon.

The £134,750 sculpture – which spent a night at the city’s port after docking a day earlier – was welcomed by delighted locals.

It has been installed between the V&A and Urban Beach.

Robert Jarrett, from Dundee, said: “It looks smart, it’s nice. It fits in with some of the stuff they’ve done on the waterfront.”

Councillor Lynne Short added: “I think the whale sculpture is fantastic.”

Photographers Kim Cessford and Alan Richardson were on hand to capture the latest leg of the 35-metre by 18-metre model’s journey…

Whale arrives at the Waterfront.
Sculpture nears its resting point.
Sculpture’s arrival time was up in the air before it landed in the early afternoon
Welding team gets to work as whale arrives.
Local interest in the statue is sky high.
Workers look on as its lifted to its resting point.
Tay Whale has been installed between the V&A and Urban Beach.
It was created by Lee Simmons.
The whale being lifted from the water.
Sculpture has been described as ‘spectacular’.
Crowds gather to catch a glimpse of the whale.
It has attracted huge local interest.
The sculpture cost more than £130k.

More footage as whale sculpture arrives at Waterfront:

