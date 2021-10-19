13 best pictures and time-lapse footage as whale sculpture lands at Dundee Waterfront By The Courier AV team October 19 2021, 6.19pm Updated: October 19 2021, 6.59pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The Tay Whale arrived at its Dundee Waterfront resting point on Tuesday afternoon. The £134,750 sculpture – which spent a night at the city’s port after docking a day earlier – was welcomed by delighted locals. It has been installed between the V&A and Urban Beach. Robert Jarrett, from Dundee, said: “It looks smart, it’s nice. It fits in with some of the stuff they’ve done on the waterfront.” Councillor Lynne Short added: “I think the whale sculpture is fantastic.” Photographers Kim Cessford and Alan Richardson were on hand to capture the latest leg of the 35-metre by 18-metre model’s journey… Whale arrives at the Waterfront. Sculpture nears its resting point. Sculpture’s arrival time was up in the air before it landed in the early afternoon Welding team gets to work as whale arrives. Local interest in the statue is sky high. Workers look on as its lifted to its resting point. Tay Whale has been installed between the V&A and Urban Beach. It was created by Lee Simmons. The whale being lifted from the water. Sculpture has been described as ‘spectacular’. Crowds gather to catch a glimpse of the whale. It has attracted huge local interest. The sculpture cost more than £130k. More footage as whale sculpture arrives at Waterfront: Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close