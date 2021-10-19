An error occurred. Please try again.

The Tay Whale arrived at its Dundee Waterfront resting point on Tuesday afternoon.

The £134,750 sculpture – which spent a night at the city’s port after docking a day earlier – was welcomed by delighted locals.

It has been installed between the V&A and Urban Beach.

Robert Jarrett, from Dundee, said: “It looks smart, it’s nice. It fits in with some of the stuff they’ve done on the waterfront.”

Councillor Lynne Short added: “I think the whale sculpture is fantastic.”

Photographers Kim Cessford and Alan Richardson were on hand to capture the latest leg of the 35-metre by 18-metre model’s journey…

More footage as whale sculpture arrives at Waterfront: