Charolais bulls smash records at Stirling as breed confidence surges

Charolais breeders left the Stirling Bull Sales on a high when 59 sires sold to level at £8328 – estimated by the British Charolais Cattle Society to be the highest breed average ever recorded at the centre.

Breed chairman, Allen Drysdale from Middle Drimmie, Blairgowrie described the sale as a tremendous day for the breed and a great display of confidence following the strength of this autumn’s store sales where demand for Charolais cattle has been exceptional.

Balthayock bulls dominated the high prices when their overall champion sold for the top price of 28,000gns and all eight sires forward averaged 12,687gns.

The champion, Balthayock Ranger, by Balthayock Imp, met enthusiastic bidding and was eventually knocked down to Vince Corbett and family of the Teme herd at Knighton, Powys, Wales .

The first prizewinning Balthayock Rampage sold for 25,000gns in a joint purchase to Jeremy Price and Arwel Owen from Hereford who also bought Balthayock Rory for 10,000gns. At 16,000gns Balthayock Rambo by Balthayock Nevada made 16,000gns to Thomas Molfre, Wales .

Another of the day’s highlights was 26,000gns, paid for the reserve overall champion, Goldies Romeo from Hamish Goldie, South Bowerhouses, Dumfries. He was bought by Highfields Park Farm, Withyham, East Sussex.

At 16,000gns Mike Massie from Mains of Elrick, Auchnagatt sold Elrick Rabbi, a son of Maerdy Gouverneur to the Smith family, Netherton Farm, Whitehouse, Alford.

The Drysdale family from Middle Drimmie, Blairgowrie had a successful sale when three sires made among the day’s top prices of 14,000gns, 12,000gns and 10,000gns.

At 14,000gns it was their second prizewinner, Genericht Ricksen, by Glenericht Mecca, which was bought by C Jessop, Glebe Farm, Sinope and at 12,000gns another second prizewinner, Glenericht Ryder by Glenericht Limpet was bought by C&K Malone, Pitcairn Farm, Cardenden, Fife . At 10,000gns Glenericht Regie was bought by J Wight and Sons, Midlock, Biggar.

At 11,000gns R Milne from Kennieshillock, Elgin sold Elgin Royale to F Smith, Cloverhall, Biggar.

Another four bulls sold at 10,000gns. They were Panmure Roberto, the senior champion from JM Cant & Partners, Easter Knox, Arbirlot, to J Hyslop & Sons, Netherton, Biggar; the first prizewinner Westcarse Radar from R&N Barclay, Insch to AH Fisher, Stranraer; Thrunton Ringmaster from the Campbells of Alnwick to Kincraigie Farms, Lumphanan, Banchory; Chesham Robust from B Harman, Chesham to J Wight & Sons, Midlock.

Strong demand for heifers from Iain and Rhona Millar’s Lochend herd at Port of Menteith, Stirling reached 12,000gns for the yearling, Lochend Rolo by Gretnahouse Ming. She was bought by C&K Malone, Pitcairn Farm, Cardenden.

Another sold for 10,000gns to Highfields Park Farm.

A total of 59 sires sold to average £8327, up £1700 on the year. The 17 heifers averaged £1592.