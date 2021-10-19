Dundee boss James McPake handed misconduct charge following Aberdeen red card

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee manager James McPake has been charged with misconduct by the SFA.

The notice of complaint was handed down by the governing body following his red card in the 2-1 win over Aberdeen at the weekend.

With time running out and a lead to defend, McPake was sent off by referee Colin Steven after throwing the ball to the side as Dons defender Jack Mackenzie went to retrieve it.

That sparked pushing and shoving in the home dugout between Dundee staff and Aberdeen players.

After the match, McPake said: “I’ll let everyone else decide when they see it.

“It was a heated game which these games are.

“Unfortunately I got another red card but I don’t know if I deserved it or not.”

The club today received a notice of complaint following James McPake’s red card during Saturday’s win over Aberdeen. The principal hearing for the case will take place on November 4th #thedee pic.twitter.com/sFHIBaMKrP — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) October 19, 2021

McPake’s hearing date has been set for Thursday, November 4.

That means he will be in the away dugout for the weekend trip to Hearts.

His opposite number for that contest, Robbie Neilson, meanwhile has also been charged with misconduct by the SFA.

He was red carded in the 1-1 draw at Ibrox and has been offered a one-match ban by the compliance officer.

His hearing date is also November 4.