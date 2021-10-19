Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee boss James McPake handed misconduct charge following Aberdeen red card

By George Cran
October 19 2021, 6.45pm Updated: October 19 2021, 6.46pm
Dundee manager James McPake has been charged with misconduct by the SFA.

The notice of complaint was handed down by the governing body following his red card in the 2-1 win over Aberdeen at the weekend.

With time running out and a lead to defend, McPake was sent off by referee Colin Steven after throwing the ball to the side as Dons defender Jack Mackenzie went to retrieve it.

That sparked pushing and shoving in the home dugout between Dundee staff and Aberdeen players.

After the match, McPake said: “I’ll let everyone else decide when they see it.

“It was a heated game which these games are.

“Unfortunately I got another red card but I don’t know if I deserved it or not.”

McPake’s hearing date has been set for Thursday, November 4.

That means he will be in the away dugout for the weekend trip to Hearts.

His opposite number for that contest, Robbie Neilson, meanwhile has also been charged with misconduct by the SFA.

He was red carded in the 1-1 draw at Ibrox and has been offered a one-match ban by the compliance officer.

His hearing date is also November 4.

 

