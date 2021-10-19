Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Parents criticise restrictions leading to scrapping of Halloween discos in schools

By Laura Devlin
October 19 2021, 7.00pm
Covid restrictions in schools that could mean no Halloween discos again this year.

Parents have criticised restrictions leading to Halloween discos being scrapped for the second year in a row at many schools across Tayside and Fife.

To reduce the risk of Covid spreading in schools, Scottish Government guidance advises that staff should continue to avoid assemblies or large groupings of children.

This has led to some schools opting to forgo in-school Halloween celebrations such as discos – leading to criticism from some local parents.

The in-school restrictions had been expected to change for pupils returning after the October break.

However education secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville has confirmed no changes will be made to the mitigations and they will remain in place for the foreseeable future.

“I am sick of this”

Posting online, one Fife parent said they had been told a one-hour Halloween disco “can no longer go ahead because of council guidance.”

They said: “If nightclubs are open and football stadiums are full and the kids are now mixing much more at school, why on Earth can a one hour school disco not go ahead in a large gym hall.

“I am sick of this.”

Another Fife parent stated that staff at their son’s school had advised parents there would be “no Halloween discos” due to the government guidance currently in place.

And another adding their heart is breaking because “the first school social experience is being sacked off like this.”

Council “continuing to follow guidance”

Shelagh McLean, head of education and children’s services at Fife Council, stressed that schools are continuing to follow Scottish Government and public health guidance.

She said: “Restrictions are still in place in our schools on the advice of the Scottish Government and public health professionals because most children in our schools are unvaccinated.

“The government and medical community would like to see what impact the removal of restrictions is having in the wider community before taking that step in our schools and nurseries.

“This is to help lower the risk of Covid-19 being passed on in our school communities and keep everyone safe.

“Schools are being as creative as they can be within the guidance to make sure children don’t miss out on experiences in school.”

Some parents “organising their own events”

Perth and Kinross Council said it also continues to follow government guidance.

A spokeswoman said: “Our focus for schools is on learning and teaching, particularly after the disruption of the coronavirus pandemic over the last 18 months.

“We are therefore continuing to follow Scottish Government guidance, which states that while schools no longer require to keep consistent groupings or ‘bubbles’, assemblies and other types of large group gatherings should still be avoided.

“This precautionary approach is in line with retaining the existing mitigation measures.”

She added: “Some parent councils and parents’ associations are organising their own events outwith school buildings.”

What is the government saying?

The Scottish Government said that schools themselves are “best placed” to decide if Halloween discos are permitted.

A spokeswoman said: “Covid measures based on expert public health advice are in place to keep pupils and staff safe.

“They are reviewed on an ongoing basis to ensure they remain appropriate. Schools are best placed to consider how pupils can safely enjoy Halloween in ways that are compatible with those mitigations.”

