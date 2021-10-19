Face masks in class rule unchanged in hope of getting more teens vaccinated

An error occurred. Please try again.

Secondary school pupils will continue to wear face masks in class for the foreseeable future.

The announcement from the Scottish Government is thought to be in hope of more 12 to 15-year-olds being vaccinated.

Draft guidance last week stated many safety mitigations, including the wearing of masks and social distancing, would be scrapped following the October holidays.

However it has now been confirmed that existing measures will remain in schools “for now” following advice from senior clinicians.

Parents evenings will also not return to face-to-face meetings, despite being proposed in the draft report.

Where do face masks have to be worn?

Secondary-aged pupils and staff in primary and secondary schools will have to wear face coverings in schools, including the classroom, communal areas or when moving around the building.

The guidance has been unchanged following advice from senior clinicians who say there are encouraging signs.

However the chief medical officer said a more “cautious” approach would allow more time for 12 to 15-year-olds to take up the vaccination.

Angus pupils returned from the October break on Monday without clarity over the face mask rule.

A council spokesman confirmed pupils were expected to wear face coverings from the start of the new term.

Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross pupils return to school on October 25 and will have to continue with the Covid-19 mitigations.

Has there been changes to any other guidance?

Guidance is also unchanged with regards to school visitation and parents evenings, which have been held remotely since the pandemic began.

Pupils will also have to follow one way systems and social distancing where possible.

Education secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “In recent weeks we have seen the previous sharp decline in Covid-19 case numbers starting to level off, and that is why we have decided to adopt a cautious approach and maintain safety mitigations for the time being.

“Progress with vaccinating 12 to 15-year-olds have been remarkable and is already over 40%. However this was only rolled out a few weeks ago and allowing further time will mean that encouraging figure rises even higher.”

Ms Somerville added: “While I fully understand that this will be disappointing news for some young people and their parents, as has been the situation throughout, the safety of children, young people and all education staff, remains the overriding priority.

“There is no room for complacency and we must all continue to remain vigilant to reduce the spread of Covid-19.”

Jo Bisset, organiser for parents group UsForThem Scotland, urged the Scottish Government to “reconsider” the guidance.

She added: “This is a disgraceful U-turn which will infuriate pupils and parents across the country.

“The Scottish Government needs to fully explain why it changed its mind.”

Last week, Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA) said it hoped mask wearing would remain in place until at least Christmas.