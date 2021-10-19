Dundee University condemns ‘extremely distressing’ spiking injection reports

An error occurred. Please try again.

Students in Dundee who have been victims of spiking or abuse have been urged to seek support.

Dundee University officers have contacted students highlighting “appalling” reports of people being spiked via injection in the city.

Concerns were raised about the possibility people had been spiked by injection in Dundee after a post was shared on social media.

In an email to students and social media posts, university secretary and chief operating officer Dr Jim McGeorge called the reports “extremely distressing” and highlighted support on offer to victims.

He was backed by Dundee University Students’ Association (DUSA) president Dimitiris Vidaki.

Unacceptable, reprehensible and ultimately life-threatening

The statement reads: “We have been made aware of widely circulating reports of spiking via injection occurring in local bars and nightclubs.

“These extremely distressing events have no place in our community.

“We want to be clear that victims of these spiking injections are not the ones at fault.

“Nobody should have to worry about covering up their body or shielding their drink while out for a fun night with friends.

“Perpetrators of these acts are to blame and we condemn any behaviour of this nature. It is unacceptable, reprehensible, and ultimately life-threatening.

“We want to ensure that all students are aware of the support available from both the University and DUSA.

“If you have been affected by spiking and would like to speak to someone you can expect to be treated with respect and in a non-judgemental and supportive environment.”

We have been made aware of widely circulating reports of spiking via injection occurring in local bars and clubs. These extremely distressing events have no place in our community. All students should check their student email account for the full message with support details. — University of Dundee (@dundeeuni) October 18, 2021

It comes after reports of a woman being spiked via injection at the Captain’s Cabin bar in Dundee at the weekend.

Police say they are investigating but had yet to trace the victim.

Support available to students

The email sent to Dundee University students details a number of resources and support services, including the DUSA’s advice page, Rape Crisis Scotland (who can be contacted on 08088 010302) and the university’s gender-based violence reporting system.

It also advises students contact an ambulance or police officers in an emergency by dialling 999.

It continues: “We want to emphasise that you can access support regardless of if or how you choose to report to either the university or the police.

“There is support and guidance available for students that are victims of spiking, or any other form of gender-based violence, on our webpage.

“Within DUSA, staff are trained to help anyone in distress.”

The university also recommends anyone who believes they may have been spiked get help from a relative, friend or senior member of staff and go to a safe space – but only go home with someone they trust.

They also say students who think they have been spiked should seek medical attention to avoid infection.

‘This is unacceptable behaviour’

The email ends: “It is appalling that anyone would inflict this kind of harm on another individual.

“This is unacceptable behaviour.

“No one can be under any misapprehension that it is okay to surreptitiously place a drug in someone’s drink, or inject it into them, without their knowledge and with no thought of the terrible things that could happen.

“If you are aware of anyone doing this then we urge you to report it, either to your university, student association, or the police.

“If you need support to report or you just want to talk about your options, then please contact one of the support organisations listed above.

“This message is being circulated to students at the University of Dundee and Abertay University.

“Student safety is paramount and we want to ensure all students studying in the city of Dundee have a safe and positive experience.”