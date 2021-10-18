Victims urged to report spiking by injection incidents as Dundee club owners ‘not aware’ of local attacks

An error occurred. Please try again.

Nightclub bosses in Dundee say they have not seen incidents of spiking by injection in their venues after warnings were shared online.

Concerns were raised about the possibility people had been spiked by injection after a post was shared on social media.

Thousands across the UK have shared the warning which suggested someone had been spiked at Captain’s Cabin in Dundee.

What is spiking?

Spiking is when someone deliberately adds alcohol or drugs to your drink without your knowledge.

The NHS says those affected will commonly feel faint or experience similar to the effects of alcohol. In more serious cases people can also become unconscious or experience memory loss.

Captain’s Cabin has now said it is working with police but a statement explained they had not been able to contact the customer to verify the details.

“We have since reported this incident to the police, and we would like to hear from the alleged victim, as we are yet to receive any official complaint regarding this matter,” it read.

“We also understand that the police have not received a complaint.

“Any allegation of this nature is taken very seriously and we always work with the relevant authorities and individuals to ensure that all matters are fully investigated.”

Tahir Ramzan, the owner of Dundee’s Casa nightclub, told The Courier that he had not heard any reports of similar incidents taking place in his venue.

But he said if anyone had concerns or thought it had happened to them should “report it to management so it could be looked into and investigated”.

Meanwhile, Tony Cochrane, who owns a string of city venues including Fat Sams, said it was “not something we’ve heard happening”.

“Certainly if we saw a woman leaving the club with a dazed look we’d do something anyway,” he added.

Following the online posts, a petition was established calling on the UK Government to make it a legal requirement for guests to be searched on entry at nightclubs.

More than 20,000 people have now signed the petition which was created by Hannah Thomson, a former student in Edinburgh.

“I would like the UK Government to make it law that nightclubs must search guests on arrival to prevent harmful weapons and other items entering the establishment,” the petition says.

“This could be a pat-down search or metal detector, but must involve measures being put in place to ensure the safety of the public.

“There are too many cases of weapons and ‘date rape’ drugs being used in clubs.

“It begs the question, why aren’t nightclubs required to do more to prevent harmful items making it into their clubs.”

There are too many cases of weapons and ‘date rape’ drugs being used in clubs Hannah Thomson

The UK Government is due to respond to the call for greater protections after it gained support from more than 10,000 people, including over 1,500 in Tayside and Fife.

It comes amid preparations in Dundee for the forthcoming United Nations 16 Days of Activism to End Gender Based Violence.

The campaign is run globally from November 25 to December 10 each year, and Dundee residents will be able to take part in several ways.

Ann Hamilton chairwoman of the Dundee Violence Against Women Partnership, said: “It feels like we are at a critical moment when the focus on the perpetrators, systems and physical spaces which enable male violence against women and children has never been more intense.

Campaign against gender-based violence

“High-profile murders, increases in domestic violence during the pandemic and a growing sense of anger and injustice combine to make this a point in time when we must harness that energy and end violence against women once and for all.

“We have put a considerable amount of effort into this year’s programme in Dundee and I would encourage as many people as possible to take part and show their support.”

To launch this year’s activism a march to reclaim the night will take place on November 25 led by WRASAC with participants from other women’s organisation.

Full details of the programme can be found online.