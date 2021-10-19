Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
VIDEO: Whale sculpture installed at Dundee Waterfront after night at port

By Matteo Bell and Katy Scott
October 19 2021, 2.05pm Updated: October 19 2021, 2.41pm

The much-anticipated whale sculpture has finally arrived at its resting point at Dundee Waterfront, to the delight of onlookers.

The massive sculpture has moved from England to Dundee on Monday and spent a night at the city’s port.

Now it has been moved to the waterfront and is being installed between the V&A and Urban Beach.

Dozens of onlookers watched in awe as the 60-foot high whale was lifted from the water.

The whale sculpture arrives at Dundee Waterfront.
Shame McNicoll, from Newport, went along to see the whale with his son, Brodie.

He said: “I knew that it was coming today and saw that it had been loaded last week.

“It was made in one big piece because the artist that designed it wanted it all welded in one piece, as opposed to it coming separately and being bolted on.

“We live across in Newport so we saw it on that side of the river. My wife saw the crane when she went to work this morning.

“I think it looks great, it’ll be a nice addition to the waterfront. I think kids will love it as well.”

Robert Jarrett, from Dundee, has followed the whale’s journey over the weekend.

He said: “We were down just before to see it when all the fountains were open, then we came back last night and it was all fenced off, so that’s when we knew it was coming.

“We’ve been looking at the pictures and seeing it coming up the Tay.

“It looks smart, it’s nice. It fits in with some of the stuff they’ve done on the waterfront.”

The whale’s story

First designed by artist Lee Simmons in 2020, the whale was selected to fill the waterfront space by a panel of four judges from V&A Dundee, Abertay University, St Andrews University, and Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design.

It was then assembled by a team of twenty contractors in the English town of Littlehampton, before setting sail for Dundee on Friday night.

People watching the whale's installation.
Now, after four days at sea, the gigantic marine mammal has been pulled from a boat on the River Tay and placed at the Waterfront.

It is the latest addition to the city council’s £1 billion Waterfront redevelopment which already includes the V&A, Urban Beach and Slessor Gardens.

The colossal artwork measures in at a whopping 60ft tall when stilts are included, and cost £134,750.

