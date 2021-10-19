Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Education

POLL RESULTS: Face masks in class here to stay for now – but do our readers support them?

By Laura Devlin
October 19 2021, 2.15pm Updated: October 19 2021, 2.57pm
Secondary school pupils will have to continue wearing masks in classrooms as the drive to get more teens vaccinated continues.

Secondary school pupils will have to keep wearing face masks in class as the drive to get more teens vaccinated continues – but are people supportive of the measures?

The Scottish Government confirmed on Tuesday the guidance on face coverings in schools would remain in place to allow more time for 12 to 15-year-olds to take up the Covid-19 vaccine.

Education secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville says there is “no room for complacency” in the fight against the coronavirus and insists the continuing in-school mitigations are as a result of advice from senior clinicians.

But how do The Courier and Evening Telegraph readers feel about the prospect of pupils having to wear masks in the classrooms this winter?

Results of our poll

Our poll, which went live last week, has revealed an overwhelming majority were AGAINST secondary pupils having to wear masks in classrooms.

More than 90% of those responding feel that masks should not be worn by youngsters in classrooms. This compares to a little over 5% who back the measures.

In total, 2,347 votes were cast in our poll, which asked “Should face coverings be worn in classrooms into the winter?”

There were 2,224 votes for no and just 123 votes for yes in our online survey.

Reacting on social media, one reader said: “Nobody should have to wear one unless they choose to, it should be up to each individual if they wear it or not.”

Another added: “It should be the same as in restaurants. Wear masks when moving around in school but take them off when sitting at a desk.”

However some were in favour of continuing the requirement for pupils to wear face coverings in class.

One person commented: “Yes. Schools, unlike most workplaces, are full of unvaccinated people, who have no option but to be there, interacting closely with one another and risk spreading and taking it home to vulnerable family members.”

Another reader added: “Yes of course. Why on earth would you treat a school differently to a supermarket? Especially when social distancing is nigh impossible.”

What measures are in place?

Secondary-aged pupils and staff in primary and secondary schools have to wear face coverings in schools, including the classroom, communal areas or when moving around the building.

Pupils also have to follow one way systems and social distancing where possible.

Scottish Government guidance also advises that staff should continue to avoid assemblies or large groupings of children.

These mitigations have been in place since the start of the school year in August.

Face masks in class rule unchanged in hope of getting more teens vaccinated

