Dundee’s best winning streaks as Gary Bowyer’s Dark Blues chase historic seven victories in a row

By George Cran
December 15 2022, 7.30am Updated: December 15 2022, 1.51pm
Dundee winning streaks through the ages (from left) Alan Gilzean at Ibrox, Jamie Adams against Partick Thistle and Archie Knox in charge of the Dark Blues.
This weekend will see Dundee chasing a seventh straight win in all competitions.

In doing so the class of 2022/23 would become just the fourth Dark Blues side since the Second World War to achieve that feat.

And the first since the 1973/74 side that included the likes of Jocky Scott and John Duncan that had not long celebrated Dundee’s last major honour, the 1973 League Cup.

Of course, the greatest team in the club’s history also managed seven on the spin, not once but twice as they became Scotland’s champions in 1962.

Today Courier Sport takes a look at Dundee’s longest winning runs since 1946.

13 – September 1946 to December 1946

Albert Juliussen was a prolific goalscorer for Dundee in the 1940s.

Dundee’s all-time record will take some beating.

As the football world got back on its feet after World War Two, the Dark Blues raced through Division B.

They scored 59 times in those 13 matches and would later record back-to-back 10-0 wins with Albert Juluissen scoring six and then seven goals in those victories over Alloa and Dunfermline.

He would end the season with 33 goals in 22 games.

10 – September 1961 to November 1961

Alan Gilzean is mobbed on a fog-bound Ibrox pitch after scoring a fourth goal against Rangers.

Eventual champions Dundee would finish their most successful season ever with seven straight wins, culminating in that famous day at Muirton Park.

But it wasn’t their best run of the season.

The first-half of the campaign saw 10 won on the bounce, including a 5-1 win away to Rangers with Alan Gilzean scoring four.

Dundee’s greatest-ever goalscorer would score 14 times in those 10 games with the team knocking in over three per game (34 total).

7 – January 1974 to February 1974

The last time Dundee won seven matches in a row came just a month after their last major trophy success.

The Dark Blues had stumbled a little after beating Celtic at Hampden to lift the League Cup.

Dundee’s John Duncan goes for goal against Greenock Morton at Dens Park.

But a 2-1 win at Tannadice set them back on course with a John Duncan double.

Jocky Scott would then fire a hat-trick past East Fife before Bobby Robinson and Duncan Lambie got in on the act.

The run included back-to-back wins at Celtic and then Rangers – Lambie and Duncan netting at Parkhead before a 3-0 success at Ibrox put the Dark Blues into the Scottish Cup quarter-final.

They would lose to the Hoops in the semi-final before finishing fifth in the 18-team top-flight.

6 – February 1985 to March 1985

Archie Knox was Dundee boss between 1983 and 1986.

The last time a side other than Rangers or Celtic won the title, Dundee finished in sixth place just one point behind the Gers.

St Johnstone in the Scottish Cup were defeated first before late goals from Ray Stephen and Bobby Connor beat Celtic 2-0 at Dens Park.

A week later Archie Knox’s side won at Ibrox to knock Rangers out of the Scottish Cup thanks to a ninth-minute John Brown goal.

That was the first of four 1-0 wins on the spin, beating St Mirren, Morton and Hibs in the Premier Division before a 1-1 draw against Celtic in the Scottish Cup quarter-final.

6 – January 1991 to March 1991

Keith Wright and Billy Dodds were among the goals as Gordon Wallace’s Dundee saw off Brechin City, Hamilton, Clydebank, Kilmarnock, Airdrie and Ayr United.

6 – September 1996 to October 1996

This run saw Jim Hamilton scored an 89th-minute winner to see off top-flight Aberdeen at Dens Park in the League Cup quarter-final as Jim Duffy’s Dark Blues impressed.

6 – November 2010 to January 2011

Jamie Adams wheels away after his late winner against Partick Thistle in 2010. Image: DCT/Gareth Jennings.

Barry Smith’s start to life as Dundee boss was already three games unbeaten before the Dark Blues were hit by a 25-point deduction by Scottish football chiefs for going into administration.

And the Deefiant team was born with six straight victories immediately – five of those with clean sheets.

An 86th-minute Jamie Adams winner set things going against Partick Thistle with Leigh Griffiths and some Matt Lockwood penalties tallying up victories.

A 4-0 home defeat to Motherwell ended the sequence abruptly but defiant Dundee would go unbeaten in the First Division for 19 matches after the deduction.

And wrote themselves into club folklore.

6 – November 2011 to December 2011

Ryan Conroy celebrates a winner at Morton.

The following season saw another six-game winning run with Ryan Conroy and Stephen Milne on form.

Eventual champions Ross County ended the run with a late Colin McMenamin goal before the Staggies finished above the Dark Blues to win the First Division title.

6 – May 2021 to July 2021

Dundee won six matches in a row under James McPake with their two play-off victories over Kilmarnock followed up by four League Cup victories to start the next season.

The run ended when the Premiership campaign began and it was ultimately a very disappointing season, finishing up with relegation.

