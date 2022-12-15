Dundee Olympian Natasha McKay talks whirlwind 2022, goosebumps in Beijing and weighing up retirement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee Olympian Natasha McKay talks whirlwind 2022, goosebumps in Beijing and weighing up retirement

By George Cran
December 15 2022, 8.00am Updated: December 15 2022, 2.01pm
Dundee Olympian skater Natasha McKay shows ice-cold skills on rink. Image: Supplied.
Dundee Olympian skater Natasha McKay shows ice-cold skills on rink. Image: Supplied.

Some skaters fall on the ice, others are hanging on to the sides while the confident ones are showing off their skills.

There’s some skating backwards, others go for more complex moves. Others hit the deck. Again.

The public session at Dundee Ice Arena is in full flow with recreational skaters spending an enjoyable afternoon (for those able to keep their balance anyway) on ice.

A couple of them head for the exit, passing someone coming in.

They’d be forgiven for thinking this was just another skater, coming in for a bit of practice.

But this is Natasha McKay, the top female British figure skater for the past five years. A six-time national champion.

This is an Olympian.

No ordinary skater.

British No 1 figure skater Natasha McKay. Mhairi Edwards/DCT

She has her costume for the upcoming Christmas show under her arm with practice to come after meeting with Courier Sport.

With an incredible 2022 to look back upon.

Pinnacle

First the 2021 British Championships, delayed by Covid, then the Beijing Winter Olympics in February followed by a home Grand Prix in Sheffield in November.

Then came her sixth straight British title win at the start of December.

“It was a whirlwind of a year,” McKay told the Courier.

“Even before the turn of the year and the qualifying for the Olympic Games was tough during Covid and nobody knew if the games would happen or not.

“But it was just amazing.

Natasha McKay during her Olympic debut.
Natasha McKay during her Olympic debut.

“That is the pinnacle of my career, I’ll never top that.

“Now I have ticked off everything I want to do in my skating career.”

Dream

After McKay achieved a 23rd-place finish at the World Championships in 2021, Great Britain had a spot in the 2022 Olympics.

But it was up for grabs.

“There were four girls in the running but it came down to winning the British Championships in the end,” McKay recalled.

“So I didn’t actually know I was going to the Olympics until December.

“Then it sunk in and I was actually going.

Natasha McKay training before her routine in Beijing.
Natasha McKay training before her routine in Beijing.

“It had been a dream since I started skating here at seven-years-old.

“I remember watching the 2006 Olympics and that’s when I thought ‘that’s what I want to do, I want to go to the Olympics’.

“I had won competitions as a youngster but then as a teenager I didn’t progress as fast as everyone else.

“At that point I was going to quit because there was no point carrying on but (coaches) Debi and Simon (Briggs) convinced me to give it a few months.

“And in those months it just came to together.

“I got the jumps I needed to get and won the British Championships that year, got to Europeans and Worlds and from there I started to think I could get to the Olympics.

“It was a bit early for me to make 2018 so I put everything into making it to 2022.”

Goosebumps

Catching Covid-19 in the month before heading to China would have ended the dream immediately and a close call with a positive case had McKay in tears thinking her chance had gone.

Great Britain arrive at the 2022 Winter Olympics opening ceremony. Image: Shutterstock.

That was after spending a whole month “staying away from everybody, not going to the ice rink, not going to the shops”.

That discipline paid off and allowed McKay the moment she’d waited all her life for.

“As a team stepping into the arena at the opening ceremony was like goosebumps, it was amazing,” she said.

“I had done it, I was there.

“And then getting announced onto the ice, I remember thinking ‘oh my god, this is it, I’m at the Olympics’.

“All I had dreamed about at that point was getting there.”

THAT fall

Quickly came the nightmare fall, however.

And with it any hopes of getting through the first stage of the competition.

“It’s ice and anything can happen,” she added.

“I fell on the very first jump and I thought ‘oh no’, I just didn’t want to carry on.

“After that fall everything was perfect. It was so annoying.

“It’s skating and that can happen.

“I was pleased to get it back after that point. As soon as I fell I knew it wouldn’t be enough to qualify.

“So I knew I had to pick myself up and just enjoy that time out on the ice.”

Time to retire?

Natasha will be enjoying her time on the ice this coming Saturday at the Ice Arena as all the skaters in Dundee put on their Christmas show.

Tickets are still available to see McKay and all her clubmates tackle the likes of Mary Poppins, the Wizard of Oz, Grease and Frozen out on the ice.

Will it be the last time she does so as the reigning British champion, however?

“I was thinking about retiring after the Olympics,” the 27-year-old admitted.

“I wanted six British Championships so I stayed on to get that sixth.

“I said six but I’m now toying with the idea of going for another year.

“I’m not sure, I’m playing it by ear at the minute.

“I’m planning to do the Tayside Trophy here (in the autumn) and then I’ll play it by ear from there.

“By the time I get there I’ll be thinking ‘I really want to do the British again, I want another title!’

“So I may keep going.”

