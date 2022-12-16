Dundee United clash with Livingston in doubt as morning pitch inspection set

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United’s clash with Livingston is in doubt following the announcement of a pitch inspection.

Amid worsening weather, the Tangerines have been preparing to resume their Premiership campaign in West Lothian on Saturday.

However, after an overnight snow deluge hit the Tony Macaroni arena, Livi have announced a 10.30am pitch inspection for Saturday morning.

Following this week's freezing temperatures and snowfall, there will be a 10.30am pitch inspection ahead of tomorrow's @cinchuk Premiership clash with @dundeeunitedfc. We'll bring you an update across social media as soon as the inspection has taken place tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/TQkMN6t1CE — Livingston Football Club (@LiviFCOfficial) December 16, 2022

David Martindale’s side play on an artificial pitch, which is capable of withstanding extreme weather.

But consistently low temperatures across Scotland, coupled with Friday’s snow, have cast doubt on the surface’s playability.

That will now be assessed before a decision is made on the fixture early on Saturday.

United boss Liam Fox was set to return to his former club, where he was assistant to manager Martindale before leaving for Tannadice.

‘No illusions’

Previewing the weekend’s action, Fox said: “Going to Livingston is notoriously difficult.

“We had a positive victory when we were there in the cup the last time but it has been a while as a club since we won there in the league.

“Davie is doing a fantastic job as he has done for a number of years now so we are under no illusions how difficult it will be but it is a game we are looking forward to for sure.”