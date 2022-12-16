Environmental campaigners hit out after Perth city centre planters removed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Environmental campaigners in Perth have hit out after planters introduced during the coronavirus crisis were removed suddenly by the council.

The planters, which have been on George Street since 2020, disappeared earlier this week.

They formed part of the street furniture and outdoor seating introduced during the coronavirus pandemic across Perth’s city centre to help encourage social distancing.

Four additional parking spaces will now be available on George Street as a result of the removal.

Greens angered by decision

But Jill Belch, a member of the Scottish Green Party in Perth, has urged the council to have a rethink.

She told The Courier: “We think it’s bizarre the council are getting rid of the planters for just four more parking spaces.

“There is a multi story car park near the city centre, and more parking just round the corner of George Street.

“I’ve hear people suggest that businesses want the spaces back as it’ll be good for footfall.

“We think that however, they are helping put footfall up.”

Jill also expressed concerns that there was not enough consultation about the removal.

She added: “We would like to know who was consulted on its removal.

“Were residents asked? Were shoppers asked? Or was it just businesses that were asked?

“The plants help pollution in the city, George Street is close to Atholl Street, one of Perth’s most polluted streets.

“They were beneficial to people living and walking on the street, by helping to purify the air.

“I hope the council reconsiders this and bring them back in Spring.”

Planters a ‘temporary measure’

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “The planters, including those previously located on George Street, were a temporary step as part of a series of measures introduced by the council during the main phase of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“They were to encourage social distancing and public safety while at the same time supporting the local economy by providing outdoor spaces for customers to use.”

The local authority says that the removed planters will now be reused in schools, with those George Street relocated to Bertha Park High School for use in the school garden.

They added: “Other planters are being checked at present to ensure they are also safe for school use.”