MORAG LINDSAY: The Christmas decorations worth more to me than gold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

MORAG LINDSAY: The Christmas decorations worth more to me than gold

By Morag Lindsay
December 16 2022, 4.55pm Updated: December 16 2022, 5.18pm
the writer's late mother next to a Christmas tree, and an old fashioned Christmas bauble.
Morag's Christmas decorations passed from her gran's tree to her mum's, and now her own.

Every year I open the Christmas decorations box with a mix of fondness and trepidation.

My grandma’s glass baubles are hibernating inside.

They were bought after the war, then handed down to my mum, then me.

They’re just simple globes, a couple of the fancier ones with frosted patterns. The claret and purple glass so thin now it’s almost see-through.

Some years, just lifting them from their newspaper nests is enough to shatter a fragile shell, and I’m down to the last stragglers now.

image of the writer Morag Lindsay next to a quote: "Christmas isn’t about the trimmings. It’s about the people we share it with."

But every December, I put on some festive music and I hang the survivors on the tree, along with all the other mismatched trinkets I’ve collected since.

And while I’m ham-fistedly festooning, I remember nights when I was trusted to place these same baubles on my grandma’s sparkly silver 70s tree.

I remember Spangles in the selection box, a new Morecambe and Wise on the telly and the annual jaunt to Crieff with my other gran to buy a frock for all those parties.

Small red Christmas bauble.
Generations of Christmases in a tiny bauble.

And for a time, all the people who I miss feel closer than they do at any other point in the year.

Decorations are the stuff of childhood memories

There’s no time like Christmas to make us cling to our traditions.

It probably explains why the Dundee Christmas lights provoked a mini-outcry this week.

They’re different. Fun. A little bit irreverent, as befits Dundee’s reputation as one of the world’s coolest little cities.

But to hear some of The Courier’s Facebook commentators, you’d think the city council had killed Santa, run off with his reindeers and ruined Christmas for everyone.

Dundee street lights featuring Oor Wullie saying 'Jings! It's Christmas'.
Christmas decorations in Reform Street, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Aaron Andrews, whose company Arro is behind the display, said people had complained they weren’t like the ones in London’s Oxford Street.

“That’s fair comment if you want to see something more traditional,” he added.

“We’re a bit more rock and roll – and not everyone is up for that.”

The thing is though, the little kids looking up at the twinkly Desperate Dans and Oor Wullies proclaiming “Jing! It’s Christmas” and “Have a rootin’ tootin’ time” aren’t caring about that.

They’re just seeing something glittery and exciting at that age when Christmas really is the most magical time of the year.

the author as a child in the 1970s with a Sindy horse, next to a Christmas tree.
The Christmas of the Sindy horse – and some of those decorations have survived to tell the tale too.

And maybe one day they’ll take those memories out and treasure them when they’re as old and grey as us.

A Christmas for new traditions

I suppose I’m feeling extra nostalgic because we’re having a different Christmas this year.

My mum won’t be here to decorate the tree, forget the bread sauce and carefully wrap our giant Toblerones, as if there was ever any doubt about the contents.

Writer's parents holding a small dog dressed as a Christmas pudding next to a Christmas turkey.
The year we bought a turkey that was bigger than the dog.

So we’ll have to start some new traditions instead.

My aunties bought me a Christmas angel at a craft fair, and I’ve hung her there, alongside my grandma’s baubles and my mum’s cast-off tinsel.

And next year, I’ll take her out of the box and remember the year we all picked up the pieces and raised a glass to the missing place at the table.

Angel Christmas tree decoration.
A Christmas angel has joined the decoration’s on the tree this year.

There’s probably going to come a year when I shatter the last glass bauble.

And I’ll probably scoop up the fragments and put them somewhere safe instead, because we’re sentimental creatures, us humans.

But I’m grown-up enough now to understand that Christmas isn’t about the trimmings. It’s about the people we share it with.

And there’s nothing to stop us taking those memories out and treasuring them any time we like.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Opinion

a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Morag Lindsay. Rebecca Baird column Picture shows; Vivienne Westwood. dundee. Supplied by Jonathan Brady/PA Wire Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Punk can't die with Vivienne Westwood - we need it more than…
assisted dying campaigners at a rally.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: I'm glad assisted dying wasn't an option when I didn't want to…
2
man in a Santa hat with a broom dancing on a messy Christmas dinner table.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Relax, it's Crimbo limbo and nobody cares if your house is a…
packing boxes in an empty room.
KEZIA DUGDALE: It's not the moving house that's stressful, it's finding space for all…
hands holding a piece of glass with signs of the Zodiac on it.
STEVE FINAN: Don't believe your horoscope - I've written enough of them to know…
exterior of Olympia pool, Dundee.
COURIER OPINION: Lessons must be learned from Dundee's Olympia pool scandal
leftover turkey and sprouts and a sprig of tinsel.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Oh I wish it could be Boxing Day every day

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoop ahead of Dundee trip

Editor's Picks

Most Commented