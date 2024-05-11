Ask a Local: 5 of the best things about Dunkeld and Birnam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Ask a Local: 5 of the best things about Dunkeld and Birnam

Willow Findlay works at Birnam Arts and says the Dunkeld area has something for everyone.

By Morag Lindsay
Willow Findlay standing in front of pink cherry blossom tree
Let Willow Findlay be your guide to Dunkeld and Birnam. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Dunkeld and Birnam are just 15 miles north of Perth along the A9, but they feel like a world away.

The twin communities sit on either side of the River Tay connected by Thomas Telford’s bridge. There’s a cathedral, a bustling high street packed with visitors, and a thriving arts scene.

Dunkeld and Birnam have always punched above their weight culturally.

The Birnam Oak is thought to be the last remnant of the Birnam Wood in Shakespeare’s Macbeth. The Beatrix Potter Garden commemorates the author’s childhood holidays here. And the annual Niel Gow festival celebrates the locally-born musician who would become “the father of fiddle music”.

Dunkeld cross and old square
Birnam and Dunkeld are popular with visitors. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Niel Gow statue in park at Birnam and Dunkeld
Fiddle music’s founding father Niel Gow was a famous son of Birnam and Dunkeld. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Today, much of the activity is centred around Birnam Arts. This remarkable venue includes an auditorium, studios, gallery, cafe, shop and Beatrix Potter experience, alongside the 140-year-old local library.

It welcomes top touring acts, as well as fostering local talent. And Willow Findlay, Birnam Arts performing arts development manager, is only too happy to shine a spotlight on what makes her home town so special.

1. The people

“Dunkeld and Birnam aren’t like bigger places. I noticed it as soon as I moved here,” says Willow.

“People smile and say hello to you. They genuinely want to speak to you, and to find out what’s going on in your life.

Willow Findlay in dungarees, smiling on bench outside Birnam Arts venue.
Willow Findlay outside the Birnam Arts centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“There’s always a lot going on, it’s that kind of community. And it made it really easy to feel included, which isn’t always the case when you go somewhere new.

“I was working at the Taybank Hotel when I first moved here, and its weekly music sessions were a great way to get to know people. I made some really good friends and very quickly felt like I belonged here.”

2. The River Tay

“Another thing I hadn’t realised until I came here was how a small town can have a river that big running through it,” says Willow.

“I didn’t know you could fall in love with a place, and the river has been a big part of that for me.

Angler casting line on River Yay in front of Dunkeld brudge
The River Tay runs through Dunkeld and Birnam. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“I’m quite an outdoor person so I go swimming in the Tay all the time. There’s a lovely beech up by the Birnam oak, and there are always one or two people in swimming.

“And sometimes it’s nice to go and just sit for a couple of hours and just watch the river passing by. It’s so beautiful with the trees behind it, it’s like looking at a painting.”

3. Access to nature

“We’re surrounded by countryside here,” says Willow.

“And there’s something very special about being able to get in the car – not even that, to just walk up the road – and feel like you’re away from buildings, people, roads, everything.

“Birnam Hill is a great walk, you get a really nice view over the town from there. And if you go up the path you come to a certain level where the landscape just changes completely. You’re in among really old trees, and in winter it’s like being in a fairytale.

Birmam oak tree in spring.
The Birnam Oak. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“There are plenty of bigger hills between here and Pitlochry if you want to go a bit further, and the Loch of the Lowes nature reserve, just beyond Dunkeld, is really popular with visitors.”

4. Musical legacy

“Dunkeld and Birnam is a really musical place,” says Willow.

“That’s quite unusual these days when a lot of musicians are doing a lot of their stuff online. It’s not always easy to find people to play music with elsewhere. But here there’s just a really nice ecosystem of creative people, who are really eager to join in and to support one another.

“I’ve played guitar since I was 14 and I started playing at the Thursday night trad sessions at the Taybank Hotel a few years ago.

Taybank Hotel exterior.
The Taybank Hotel is a magnet for musicians. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Everyone’s welcome and they’re great fun. There might be up to 20 musicians taking part, and the bar is always packed. They do the boat road sessions, which are more country and bluegrass, on Wednesday nights too.

“We’ve just had the Niel Gow fiddle festival, which is a big event that celebrates our musical legacy.

Young musicians from the Dunkeld and Birnam Traditional Youth Music Group playing fiddles.
Youngsters from the Dunkeld and Birnam Traditional Youth Music Group performing for the community. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“And there’s a really popular Dunkeld and Birnam Traditional Youth Music Group that meets every week too. So it’s lovely to know there’s this younger generation coming through and keeping that legacy going.”

5. Creative talent

“Music is one part of the creative story in Birnam and Dunkeld, but there’s so much more going on,” says Willow.

“The area is full of writers and artists and poets and storytellers. And Birnam Arts has played a really important part in all of that.

Birnam Arts exterior
Birnam Arts is a creative hub. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“It’s supportive of people, and it gives them a base where they can come and express themselves, join groups, be inspired and learn new things. I know people who have written books sitting in the Birnam Arts cafe.

“It’s quite a thing to have a venue like this in a place like Dunkeld and Birnam, when you think about it. And it brings some amazing talent to the town too.

“When I started my job I thought I’d be having to persuade people to come and perform here but it’s the total opposite. My inbox is full of people wanting to come and be a part of this incredible creative legacy that we have here.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Blairgowrie clothes shop Doig's set to close
Owners of Blairgowrie clothes shop Doig's announce retirement after 45 years
The Thistle Hotel in Milnathort.
Kinross-shire hotel to be auctioned off at 'huge discount'
Mark Petrie and Angus Forbes standing next to pole where pop-up cop had been placed, holding broken chains
Perthshire pop-up cop pinched after thief cuts through chains
Katie Hopkins
Perth Against Racism protest Katie Hopkins city gig with rival night for refugee kids
Blairgowrie Recycling Centre.
Blairgowrie Recycling Centre reopens after skip fire
Keith Scott has been traced.
Missing Blairgowrie hillwalker with Dundee connections traced 'safe and well'
Kenmore village shop, at end of row of pretty whitewashed cottages
Kenmore village shop re-opening with Perthshire foodie family at helm
John Rowlands appeared at Perth Sheriff Court via videolink. Image: Facebook.
‘Don’t lie, he’s upstairs’ - Child gives away Dundee thug’s hiding place to police…
Jack Thomson
Fife driver banned for 'full speed' Perthshire junction crash that injured three
Drone image of Scottish Water's sewer upgrade project in Tay Street, Perth.
Part of Perth's Tay Street may remain closed until 2025

Conversation