Home News Perth & Kinross

Niel Gow Festival: Perthshire’s popular fiddle music celebration in pictures

Dunkeld and Birnam are buzzing this weekend as the 19th Niel Gow Festival celebrates the life of the 'father of fiddle music'

By Morag Lindsay
Group of musicians with fiddles outside Birnam Arts venue where Niel Gow Festival events are being held
Jake Paterson, Rhiona Sidley., Karys Wattm Rua Conacher, Lynne Campbell, Alex Kelly and Ardal Mackenzie outside Birnam Arts for the Niel Gow Festival. Image: Marieke McBean

The hills are alive with the sound of fiddle music this weekend as Dunkeld and Birnam hosts the Niel Gow Festival.

The event, now in its 19th year, is a celebration of the man widely regarded as the father of fiddle music.

Born in 1727, Niel Gow spent his life in the Dunkeld area. His tunes include Niel Gow’s Lament to the Death of His Second Wife; Farewell to Whisky; and Stool of Repentance.

The Niel Gow Festival brings together some of the country’s top traditional musicians – and the next generation of rising stars – for three days of concerts, teaching workshops and sessions.

Young girl seated playing fiddle
Young fiddlers took part in a workshop with teacher Amy Geddes at Birnam Arts. Image: Marieke McBean

This year’s programme includes performances and workshops from Adam Sutherland (Session A9, Treacherous Orchestra, Peatbog Faeries), Charlie McKerron (Session A9), Charlie Stewart (BBC Young Traditional Musician of the Year 2017), Hannah Fisher, Pete Clark and Fin Moore.

The 2024 gathering also features the launch of the Niel Gow Festival tunebook.

It celebrates the 18th century musician and composer, his family, the festival history, his life in the Dunkeld area, his association with Robert Burns and the statue to his memory.

Niel Gow statue, man holding a fiddle
The Niel Gow statue stands near his childhood home in Dunkeld.

The book contains anecdotes about Niel Gow, some arrangements of his own compositions and a collection of 21st century compositions from modern day fiddlers and composers.

Another highlight at this year’s festival is an appearance by the oldest surviving violin to be made in Scotland.

It is on loan from Tim Wright Fine Violins, of Edinburgh, who recently took on the challenge of finishing the instruments started by Pitlochry fiddle maker Ian Ross, before his death last year.

Here is a selection of photos from Saturday’s Niel Gow Festival:

Young fiddle players on stage in darkened auditorium
The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland Junior Musicians at Birnam Arts. Image: Marieke McBean
Jim Gillies from Perjink Musical Instrument Stands standing next to display of his work
Jim Gillies from Perjink Musical Instrument Stands is one of the exhibitors at this year’s Niel Gow Festival. Image: Marieke McBean
Young boy deep in concentration playing fiddle
Another of the young fiddlers in Amy Geddes’ workshop. Image: Marieke McBean
Finn Moore and Sarah Hoy playing fiddles on stage at Birnam Arts
Finn Moore and Sarah Hoy are among the performers on this year’s Niel Gow Festival line-up . Image: Marieke McBean
Amy Geddes working with two young children playing fiddles
Amy Geddes and pupils at Birnam Arts. Image: Marieke McBean
Smiling Nina F Poots seated behind some of her fiddles
Luthier Nina F. Poots at the craft fair at Birnam Arts. Image: Marieke McBean
Smiling Fiona Guinan beside some of her pottery creations
Fiona Guinan from Station Cat Pottery at the craft fair at Birnam Arts. Image: Marieke McBean
Adam Sutherland (fiddle) and Jenn Butterworth (guitar) on stage at Birnam Arts
Adam Sutherland and Jenn Butterworth in concert. Image: Marieke McBean
Kathy Burns beside a stall featuring various art and crafts in Birnam Arts
Kathy Burns from Kat n Kat in Dunkeld at the craft fair. Image: Marieke McBean

