Niel Gow Festival: Perthshire’s popular fiddle music celebration in pictures

The hills are alive with the sound of fiddle music this weekend as Dunkeld and Birnam hosts the Niel Gow Festival.

The event, now in its 19th year, is a celebration of the man widely regarded as the father of fiddle music.

Born in 1727, Niel Gow spent his life in the Dunkeld area. His tunes include Niel Gow’s Lament to the Death of His Second Wife; Farewell to Whisky; and Stool of Repentance.

The Niel Gow Festival brings together some of the country’s top traditional musicians – and the next generation of rising stars – for three days of concerts, teaching workshops and sessions.

This year’s programme includes performances and workshops from Adam Sutherland (Session A9, Treacherous Orchestra, Peatbog Faeries), Charlie McKerron (Session A9), Charlie Stewart (BBC Young Traditional Musician of the Year 2017), Hannah Fisher, Pete Clark and Fin Moore.

The 2024 gathering also features the launch of the Niel Gow Festival tunebook.

It celebrates the 18th century musician and composer, his family, the festival history, his life in the Dunkeld area, his association with Robert Burns and the statue to his memory.

The book contains anecdotes about Niel Gow, some arrangements of his own compositions and a collection of 21st century compositions from modern day fiddlers and composers.

Another highlight at this year’s festival is an appearance by the oldest surviving violin to be made in Scotland.

It is on loan from Tim Wright Fine Violins, of Edinburgh, who recently took on the challenge of finishing the instruments started by Pitlochry fiddle maker Ian Ross, before his death last year.

