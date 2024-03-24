‘You did Fife proud’: Gladiators fans gutted as dog walker Kerry misses out on final

Gladiators fans have been left “gutted” after Fife dog walker Kerry Wilson narrowly lost out on a place in the series’ final.

The 34-year-old from Oakley, near Dunfermline, had looked set to secure her spot during Saturday’s instalment of the rebooted show but lost out in the final game.

She reached the Eliminator 18 points ahead of her opponent, with a nine second head-start, but fell behind after struggling on one of the last hurdles.

The episode saw contender Marie-Louise, a personal trainer from Dublin, go through to next week’s final.

Speaking to host Bradley Walsh, Kerry said: “That travellator had me, I had nothing left in my legs.

“I just went a bit too hard, I should have kept something in the tank.”

Fans react after dog walker Kerry misses out on Gladiators final

Fans of the show have shown support for the Fifer after the result on Saturday.

Claire Marshall commented on Facebook: “Really felt for her.

“She was a warrior the entire series.

“She deserved to win, was just unlucky at the final hurdle.”

Isabel Smith added: “She should be so proud of herself she was amazing.”

Diane Will said: “Gutted for her but she did so well.”

Garry Huggins wrote: “Watched it, she was brilliant in every event, then got to the final and at the very end of the eliminator I think her legs went like led, what a shame she looked like she had it in the bag.

“She rightfully looked gutted, so unlucky.”

And Lisa Jones said: “Well done Kerry, you did Fife proud!”

Viewers also took to X, formerly Twitter, to comment on the outcome.

Harleen Quinzel wrote: “Kerry smashed the whole episode and totally deserved to win.

“Gutted.”

Becky Lewis also posted: “Gutted for Kerry.

“I was convinced all the way along that she would be in the final.”

Kerry previously told The Courier that appearing in Gladiators was her “pinnacle” after a career in motocross and mountain biking.