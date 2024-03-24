‘You did Fife proud’: Gladiators fans gutted as dog walker Kerry misses out on final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘You did Fife proud’: Gladiators fans gutted as dog walker Kerry misses out on final

The 34-year-old fell behind after struggling at the end of Saturday's episode.

By Ellidh Aitken
Kerry and host Barney Walsh. Image: BBC iPlayer
Kerry and host Barney Walsh. Image: BBC iPlayer

Gladiators fans have been left “gutted” after Fife dog walker Kerry Wilson narrowly lost out on a place in the series’ final.

The 34-year-old from Oakley, near Dunfermline, had looked set to secure her spot during Saturday’s instalment of the rebooted show but lost out in the final game.

She reached the Eliminator 18 points ahead of her opponent, with a nine second head-start, but fell behind after struggling on one of the last hurdles.

Kerry speaking to host Bradley Walsh after narrowly missing out on a spot in the Gladiators final. Image: BBC iPlayer

The episode saw contender Marie-Louise, a personal trainer from Dublin, go through to next week’s final.

Speaking to host Bradley Walsh, Kerry said: “That travellator had me, I had nothing left in my legs.

“I just went a bit too hard, I should have kept something in the tank.”

Fans react after dog walker Kerry misses out on Gladiators final

Fans of the show have shown support for the Fifer after the result on Saturday.

Claire Marshall commented on Facebook: “Really felt for her.

“She was a warrior the entire series.

“She deserved to win, was just unlucky at the final hurdle.”

Kerry gave one of the show’s “best” performances in the Gauntlet challenge. Image: BBC iPlayer

Isabel Smith added: “She should be so proud of herself she was amazing.”

Diane Will said: “Gutted for her but she did so well.”

Garry Huggins wrote: “Watched it, she was brilliant in every event, then got to the final and at the very end of the eliminator I think her legs went like led, what a shame she looked like she had it in the bag.

“She rightfully looked gutted, so unlucky.”

And Lisa Jones said: “Well done Kerry, you did Fife proud!”

Kerry’s gutted family after she lost the Eliminator. Image: BBC iPlayer

Viewers also took to X, formerly Twitter, to comment on the outcome.

Harleen Quinzel wrote: “Kerry smashed the whole episode and totally deserved to win.

“Gutted.”

Becky Lewis also posted: “Gutted for Kerry.

“I was convinced all the way along that she would be in the final.”

Kerry previously told The Courier that appearing in Gladiators was her “pinnacle” after a career in motocross and mountain biking.

