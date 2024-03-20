Fife dog walker Kerry on ‘mini-celebrity’ status ahead of Gladiators semi-final

Fife Gladiators star Kerry Wilson has had a lot to get used to since first appearing on the re-booted show two months ago.

The dog walker from Oakley, near Dunfermline, says taking part in the show has been the “pinnacle” after a successful career in motocross and mountain biking.

The experience, which will see her compete in this season’s second semi-final episode on March 23, has also turned her into a household name in her hometown.

She told The Courier: “Since the first one I am like a little mini-celebrity, it’s insane.

“I am super keen, but my wife [Amber] gets so excited – she wants to go out to the supermarket and she wants to go out a lot.

Gladiators star is ‘mini celebrity’ in Dunfermline

“They [fans] do approach me but they take their time, everyone is so nice.

“They come over and ask, ‘are you….?’ and I’m like ‘yes’ and then they say, ‘are you Kelly from Gladiators?’ and I go ‘no, it’s Kerry!'”

Kerry, 34, previously revealed her wife Amber had nominated her for the show in secret.

And she says her family have continued to support her throughout.

Kerry said: “Out of all the things I have achieved in my life that I am super chuffed with, this is their favourite.

“I’ve achieved all my achievements but Gladiators is the pinnacle.

“I love the challenge, I love things that I will struggle at, it is weird but I do like to push myself to the absolute maximum.”

Kerry has already taken on several Gladiators during her time on the series, and praised Dundee’s Sheli McCoy – aka Sabre – as “so good” after their first meeting in January.

However, she says Dynamite, who is the youngest Gladiator in the line-up, is a more “fair” pairing.

She said: “I’m small, I don’t think I realised how actually small I am, I am a pocket rocket.

“I quite like coming up against Dynamite because she is little and I think, ‘okay, this could be a bit fairer’.

“But they’re all intimidating in their own way.”

Kerry and family ‘so good’ at keeping Gladiators results secret

Kerry and Amber have been hosting watch parties for family and friends as the series airs – and have both managed to keep tight-lipped on the results.

The dog walker said: “It literally feels like it was yesterday [appearing in the show], it feels like you are right back in the moment.

“I have been so good, I get called in my family ‘loose lips Wilson’ because I cannot keep a secret and this has been my best kept secret ever.

“My family who were there have been amazing too, because they’ve been so warned.

“It is really, really cool to watch people react, I slightly led people to believe I never even got through the first heats.”

Kerry will appear on Gladiators again on Saturday after making it through to the semi-finals earlier this month.

Recalling filming the episode, she said: “I never knew that I was the fastest female on the eliminator so when I heard that on the show I was hearing that as well for the first time along with everyone.

“I knew that I had it in the bag, I was just going to lay it all out, I was having it.”

When asked if fans can expect her to push the limits again during her next appearance, she said: “100%, yes.”

Gladiators next airs on BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday, March 23.

The series was pulled from the schedule last week for the FA Cup quarter-final between Manchester City and Newcastle United.