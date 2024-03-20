Fife dog walker Kerry on ‘mini-celebrity’ status ahead of Gladiators semi-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife dog walker Kerry on ‘mini-celebrity’ status ahead of Gladiators semi-final

The 34-year-old says taking part in the show has been her "pinnacle".

By Ellidh Aitken
Dunfermline's Kerry Wilson on Gladiators.
Kerry Wilson says appearing on Gladiators has been her 'pinnacle'. Image: BBC iPlayer

Fife Gladiators star Kerry Wilson has had a lot to get used to since first appearing on the re-booted show two months ago.

The dog walker from Oakley, near Dunfermline, says taking part in the show has been the “pinnacle” after a successful career in motocross and mountain biking.

The experience, which will see her compete in this season’s second semi-final episode on March 23, has also turned her into a household name in her hometown.

Kerry during the first episode of the Gladiators reboot.
Kerry during the first episode of the Gladiators reboot. Image: BBC iPlayer

She told The Courier: “Since the first one I am like a little mini-celebrity, it’s insane.

“I am super keen, but my wife [Amber] gets so excited – she wants to go out to the supermarket and she wants to go out a lot.

Gladiators star is ‘mini celebrity’ in Dunfermline

“They [fans] do approach me but they take their time, everyone is so nice.

“They come over and ask, ‘are you….?’ and I’m like ‘yes’ and then they say, ‘are you Kelly from Gladiators?’ and I go ‘no, it’s Kerry!'”

Kerry, 34, previously revealed her wife Amber had nominated her for the show in secret.

And she says her family have continued to support her throughout.

Kerry will make her third appearance on the show on March 23. Image: BBC iPlayer

Kerry said: “Out of all the things I have achieved in my life that I am super chuffed with, this is their favourite.

“I’ve achieved all my achievements but Gladiators is the pinnacle.

“I love the challenge, I love things that I will struggle at, it is weird but I do like to push myself to the absolute maximum.”

Kerry has already taken on several Gladiators during her time on the series, and praised Dundee’s Sheli McCoy – aka Sabre – as “so good” after their first meeting in January.

Sheli McCoy, Bradley Walsh and Kerry on Gladiators.
Kerry has come up against Dundee Gladiator Sheli McCoy (left) twice. Image: BBC iPlayer

However, she says Dynamite, who is the youngest Gladiator in the line-up, is a more “fair” pairing.

She said: “I’m small, I don’t think I realised how actually small I am, I am a pocket rocket.

“I quite like coming up against Dynamite because she is little and I think, ‘okay, this could be a bit fairer’.

“But they’re all intimidating in their own way.”

Kerry and family ‘so good’ at keeping Gladiators results secret

Kerry and Amber have been hosting watch parties for family and friends as the series airs – and have both managed to keep tight-lipped on the results.

The dog walker said: “It literally feels like it was yesterday [appearing in the show], it feels like you are right back in the moment.

“I have been so good, I get called in my family ‘loose lips Wilson’ because I cannot keep a secret and this has been my best kept secret ever.

“My family who were there have been amazing too, because they’ve been so warned.

“It is really, really cool to watch people react, I slightly led people to believe I never even got through the first heats.”

Kerry will appear on Gladiators again on Saturday after making it through to the semi-finals earlier this month.

Kerry and Gladiators host Bradley Walsh.
Kerry and host Bradley Walsh. Image: BBC iPlayer

Recalling filming the episode, she said: “I never knew that I was the fastest female on the eliminator so when I heard that on the show I was hearing that as well for the first time along with everyone.

“I knew that I had it in the bag, I was just going to lay it all out, I was having it.”

When asked if fans can expect her to push the limits again during her next appearance, she said: “100%, yes.”

Gladiators next airs on BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday, March 23.

The series was pulled from the schedule last week for the FA Cup quarter-final between Manchester City and Newcastle United.

Conversation