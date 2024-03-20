Golf course boss from Fife made ‘sexualised comments’ to teenager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Golf course boss from Fife made ‘sexualised comments’ to teenager

James Naylor from Glenrothes has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

By Tim Bugler, Central Scotland News
James Naylor will be sentenced later at Alloa Sheriff Court.
James Naylor will be sentenced later at Alloa Sheriff Court.

A golf club head greenkeeper who told a teenage employee that players would not be able to keep their eyes off her chest has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

James Naylor, 37, from Glenrothes, who was the course manager and head greenkeeper at Alloa Golf Club, also remarked on the shocked girl’s bottom.

Prosecutor Karen Chambers told Alloa Sheriff Court the girl, a 17-year-old worker at the club, eventually quit her job over Naylor’s sexualised remarks.

Sexualised comments

Ms Chambers said: “Initially she felt appreciated and comfortable at work but his behaviour towards her started to change.

“She felt he was making sexualised comments when working with her on a one-to-one basis.

“She said that once when they had been out working they’d been in mud, or had been getting wet and he said to her: ‘The members won’t be able to stop looking at your boobs since you wiped your hands on your jumper’.

“He subsequently said to her: ‘Your bum looks nice in those trousers’.”

Alloa Sheriff Court
Alloa Sheriff Court.

Ms Chambers said the girl was “obviously upset” and was concerned the comments were “inappropriate” but did not make a fuss at the time because of her job.

She was signed off sick due to “feeling very anxious about going to work”.

She was due to return to work but “feeling unable to do so”, she contacted police.

Sentence deferred

Naylor was interviewed and admitted making the comments.

The first offender pled guilty to communicating indecently by uttering sexualised remarks to the teenager at Alloa Golf Club in Sauchie.

Sheriff Neil Bowie made him subject to registration requirements and deferred sentence until April 11 for a criminal justice social work report and an assessment of his suitability for a restriction of liberty order, which would require him to wear an electronic ankle tag and comply with a curfew.

Bail was continued and mitigation was reserved.

Ms Chambers said the girl has since found another job.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Domestic abuser Alan Ogilvie. Image: Facebook.
Fife brute fractured partner's back in horrific assault, then told her he loved her
Robert McPhee. Image: Facebook
Arbroath 'one-person crime wave' brought trains to standstill, raided Pleasureland and stole from homes
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Amazon thefts and former footballer shoplifting
David Murray appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
'Hallucinating' hammer man admits violent struggle with lone female police officer in Perth
Ernest Nicholson.
Fife paedophile caught in police sting is placed on Register
The accident happened on the road near Craigtoun Meadows. Image: Google.
Driver's lucky escape after tree fell on car near St Andrews
Darren Taylor.
Jail for 'appalling' Fife abuser who made boiling sugar water threat to ex-partner
Henrietta Barkworth pled guilty to causing serious injury through careless driving.
Perth driver, 76, left cyclist seriously hurt in Glasgow Road crash
Joseph Buick.
Ex-firefighter known for 'kissing and cuddling' found guilty of sexual assault in Broughty Ferry…
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Battered taxi driver and IT lockout