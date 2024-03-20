Golf course boss from Fife made ‘sexualised comments’ to teenager

A golf club head greenkeeper who told a teenage employee that players would not be able to keep their eyes off her chest has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

James Naylor, 37, from Glenrothes, who was the course manager and head greenkeeper at Alloa Golf Club, also remarked on the shocked girl’s bottom.

Prosecutor Karen Chambers told Alloa Sheriff Court the girl, a 17-year-old worker at the club, eventually quit her job over Naylor’s sexualised remarks.

Sexualised comments

Ms Chambers said: “Initially she felt appreciated and comfortable at work but his behaviour towards her started to change.

“She felt he was making sexualised comments when working with her on a one-to-one basis.

“She said that once when they had been out working they’d been in mud, or had been getting wet and he said to her: ‘The members won’t be able to stop looking at your boobs since you wiped your hands on your jumper’.

“He subsequently said to her: ‘Your bum looks nice in those trousers’.”

Ms Chambers said the girl was “obviously upset” and was concerned the comments were “inappropriate” but did not make a fuss at the time because of her job.

She was signed off sick due to “feeling very anxious about going to work”.

She was due to return to work but “feeling unable to do so”, she contacted police.

Sentence deferred

Naylor was interviewed and admitted making the comments.

The first offender pled guilty to communicating indecently by uttering sexualised remarks to the teenager at Alloa Golf Club in Sauchie.

Sheriff Neil Bowie made him subject to registration requirements and deferred sentence until April 11 for a criminal justice social work report and an assessment of his suitability for a restriction of liberty order, which would require him to wear an electronic ankle tag and comply with a curfew.

Bail was continued and mitigation was reserved.

Ms Chambers said the girl has since found another job.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.