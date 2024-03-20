Arbroath ‘one-person crime wave’ brought trains to standstill, raided Pleasureland and stole from homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath ‘one-person crime wave’ brought trains to standstill, raided Pleasureland and stole from homes

Robert McPhee was jailed when he appeared for a range of crimes.

By Ciaran Shanks
Robert McPhee. Image: Facebook
Robert McPhee. Image: Facebook

A “one-person crime wave” who raided homes, Pleasureland and brought Tayside trains to a halt before being tasered by police has been locked up.

Thieving Robert McPhee caused chaos on the tracks in Arbroath as he threw bricks at officers trying to arrest him for a string of break-ins.

A train came towards the rampant offender, who ran past it before eventually being apprehended.

During his summer spree in the town, McPhee:

  • Threatened to burn down the flat of a pregnant woman;
  • Ransacked a games machine at Pleasureland;
  • Rummaged around a woman’s home before she disturbed him;
  • Stole a hoard of items after two separate break-ins.
Arbroath railway station
McPhee caused chaos on the tracks near Arbroath railway station.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Sheriff John MacRitchie said: “What I have before me is a one-person crime wave over a period of some two months in 2023.

“It beggars belief that anyone would put the public in such endangerment as to be on a railway line when there’s a train coming towards you, causing it to brake and closing the line down while throwing bricks and stones and having to be, quite rightly, tasered.

“It’s like something out of a movie.”

Railway chaos

The court heard how brazen McPhee, 35, returned to the scene of a former crime – a home occupied by two pensioners he had previously targeted.

On July 12 2023, the couple were watching a livestream of a wedding they were supposed to attend in Cyprus.

The couple had beefed up the security of their home on Parkview Gardens and thanks to a Ring doorbell, saw McPhee walking in their driveway.

Police units were dispatched and McPhee was seen running into a wooded area, clutching a stick, while threatening officers.

Prosecutor Joanne Ritchie said: “The accused scaled a six-foot fence and entered onto the railway line.

“Officers continued to follow but did not scale the fence.

“Due to the accused being on the railway line, Network Rail were contacted and it was requested that trains were stopped.

Scotrail train
Trains had to be stopped as McPhee rampaged in Arbroath. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

“The accused picked up a brick and threatened to assault officers should they approach him.

“He threw several bricks and stones but due to the distance, no officers were struck.”

McPhee ran past the side of a stopped train, which eventually made its way into Arbroath railway station.

Repeated instructions were given by officers for McPhee to drop the brick and stay still but he refused and was eventually tasered in the back.

The first shot missed but McPhee spasmed and fell into a bush after being struck with the second shot.

Pleasureland raid

Earlier that day, a woman was lying in bed at around 5am when she heard a crash in the kitchen of her home on Grange Place.

She initially thought it was her cat but the pet was lying on her bed.

The woman was “startled” by McPhee, who quickly made off after rummaging through drawers, removing alcohol and a docking station.

McPhee had previously threatened, while brandishing a brick, to set fire to the home of a woman who was seven months pregnant on Clova Avenue on July 5.

He had accused the woman of being a drug-dealer and said he was owed money by a woman named Michelle.

On June 3, CCTV captured McPhee entering a side door at Pleasureland on Queens Drive, switching off a gaming machine and stealing £200 from the cash box within.

General view of the outside of Pleasureland in Arbroath
McPhee raided Pleasureland in Arbroath. Image: Google.

The thief broke into a property on Cairnie Crescent between June 4 and 5 and stole clothing, a mobile phone, aftershave, a TV, a wallet, car keys, alcohol and a vase.

At an address on The Meadows, McPhee made off with a Rangers top, collectible pins, a camera and wrist watches after completely smashing the patio door of the property on June 6.

Broken glass was found throughout the home and McPhee was again identified via Ring doorbell footage.

Jailed

McPhee pled guilty to seven charges – breaking into two properties, forcing open a games machine, threatening the pregnant woman, entering another and being found outside a fourth illegally and breaching the peace on the railway line.

Solicitor Jim Caird said McPhee, now a prisoner of HMP Perth, had taken “full responsibility” for the crimes and said his client expected a jail term after pleading guilty at the first available opportunity.

McPhee was sentenced to a total of 34 months in prison.

He must also serve 45 days of a previously unexpired jail term.

