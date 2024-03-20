Perthshire fixer-upper with hot tub room and feature well going to auction

A Perthshire fixer-upper featuring a hot tub room and a feature well is going to auction.

Rose Villa, a mid-terrace home in Errol, is in need of refurbishment and would make an ideal renovation project.

The house has been extended to the rear on both floors and has five bedrooms, three reception rooms, a utility room, a shower room, a bathroom and an unusual hot tub room.

The property also has a well which has been made into a design feature inside the house.

There is a small garden to the front and a large garden to the rear incorporating a lawn area and pond.

Fixer-upper Errol house up for auction

The property will go under the hammer on Thursday at the Radisson Red Hotel in Glasgow, with a guide price of just £129,000.

Potential buyers can bid in person, online, by telephone or by proxy.

Mandi Cooper, managing director of Auction House Scotland, said: “Rose Villa has excellent potential for a discerning buyer, with the chance to upgrade the property in its current layout into a beautiful home, whether for resale or to live in.

“The home is charming and unique, with interesting aspects such as a hot tub room and even a well which has been made into a design feature of the home.”

