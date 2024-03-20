Perthshire fixer-upper with hot tub room and feature well going to auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire fixer-upper with hot tub room and feature well going to auction

Rose Villa in Errol has a guide price of £129,000. 

By Ellidh Aitken
Rose Villa in Errol comes with an unusual hot tub room.
Rose Villa in Errol comes with an unusual hot tub room. Image: Auction House Scotland

A Perthshire fixer-upper featuring a hot tub room and a feature well is going to auction.

Rose Villa, a mid-terrace home in Errol, is in need of refurbishment and would make an ideal renovation project.

The house has been extended to the rear on both floors and has five bedrooms, three reception rooms, a utility room, a shower room, a bathroom and an unusual hot tub room.

The property also has a well which has been made into a design feature inside the house.

The well inside the Errol house has been turned into a design feature.
A well has been made into a design feature of the house. Image: Auction House Scotland

There is a small garden to the front and a large garden to the rear incorporating a lawn area and pond.

Fixer-upper Errol house up for auction

The property will go under the hammer on Thursday at the Radisson Red Hotel in Glasgow, with a guide price of just £129,000.

Potential buyers can bid in person, online, by telephone or by proxy.

The property is in need of renovation. Image: Auction House Scotland
The family room has an open fire place. Image: Auction House Scotland
The kitchen. Image: Auction House Scotland
The bathroom of the Errol house.
The bathroom may need some modernising. Image: Auction House Scotland
There is also a shower room. Image: Auction House Scotland
The rear garden of the Errol house has a lawn area and pond.
The rear garden has a lawn area and pond. Image: Auction House Scotland

Mandi Cooper, managing director of Auction House Scotland, said: “Rose Villa has excellent potential for a discerning buyer, with the chance to upgrade the property in its current layout into a beautiful home, whether for resale or to live in.

“The home is charming and unique, with interesting aspects such as a hot tub room and even a well which has been made into a design feature of the home.”

A 15-bedroom house that would also benefit from renovation has hit the market in Dundee.

