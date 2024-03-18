House in Dundee’s West End with FIFTEEN bedrooms is fantastic renovation project

An enormous house in Dundee’s West End could be an excellent redevelopment project.

With no fewer than 15 bedrooms, 21 Windsor Street is an enormous property. The four-storey townhouse is a blank canvas that is ripe for renovation.

Subject to planning permission it could be converted into as many as four flats. Alternatively, it would make a magnificent single house.

The ground floor has four spacious rooms that could be used for multiple purposes. There’s also a shower room and several cupboards.

On the first floor there is a kitchen/dining room, a sitting room, lounge, study, bedroom and a bathroom.

Biggest house on Windsor Street?

The second floor has five bedrooms and a bathroom. Finally, the attic level has four more rooms and additional storage.

With 15 bedrooms over four floors it could well be the biggest house on Windsor Street.

The house has a small, low-maintenance front garden. Meanwhile, the large walled back garden has a mixture of trees, lawn and stone chips. It’s in need of some landscaping but could be a wonderful place to while away a summer afternoon.

The house also needs a lot of work to bring it up to scratch. With an asking price of £350,000, however, there’s a huge amount of scope to add value.

It also boasts a host of desirable original features, including ornate cornicing, stone fireplaces, a stained glass window and a cupula.

Running down a steep hill, Windsor Street is in the heart of Dundee’s West End. Magdalen Green is at the bottom of the street while Perth Road, with its bars, shops and restaurants is at the top.

21 Windsor Street is on sale with Rosie Fraser Real Estate.