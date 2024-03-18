House in Dundee’s West End with FIFTEEN bedrooms is fantastic renovation project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
House in Dundee’s West End with FIFTEEN bedrooms is fantastic renovation project

The Windsor Street property could be split into apartments or made into a magnificent single dwelling.

By Jack McKeown
This 15 bedroom house offers a redevelopment opportunity. Image: Rosie Fraser.
This 15 bedroom house offers a redevelopment opportunity. Image: Rosie Fraser.

An enormous house in Dundee’s West End could be an excellent redevelopment project.

With no fewer than 15 bedrooms, 21 Windsor Street is an enormous property. The four-storey townhouse is a blank canvas that is ripe for renovation.

Subject to planning permission it could be converted into as many as four flats. Alternatively, it would make a magnificent single house.

The house could be made into as many as four flats. Image: Rosie Fraser.
There’s a large stained glass window. Image: Rosie Fraser.

The ground floor has four spacious rooms that could be used for multiple purposes. There’s also a shower room and several cupboards.

On the first floor there is a kitchen/dining room, a sitting room, lounge, study, bedroom and a bathroom.

Biggest house on Windsor Street?

The second floor has five bedrooms and a bathroom. Finally, the attic level has four more rooms and additional storage.

With 15 bedrooms over four floors it could well be the biggest house on Windsor Street.

One of the attic rooms has a cupula. Image: Rosie Fraser.
Windsor Street is in the heart of Dundee’s West End. Image: Rosie Fraser.

The house has a small, low-maintenance front garden. Meanwhile, the large walled back garden has a mixture of trees, lawn and stone chips. It’s in need of some landscaping but could be a wonderful place to while away a summer afternoon.

The house also needs a lot of work to bring it up to scratch. With an asking price of £350,000, however, there’s a huge amount of scope to add value.

It also boasts a host of desirable original features, including ornate cornicing, stone fireplaces, a stained glass window and a cupula.

Running down a steep hill, Windsor Street is in the heart of Dundee’s West End. Magdalen Green is at the bottom of the street while Perth Road, with its bars, shops and restaurants is at the top.

 

21 Windsor Street is on sale with Rosie Fraser Real Estate. 

