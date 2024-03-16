The best food and drink to try in Dundee’s West End

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The best food and drink to try in Dundee’s West End

Wondering where to eat during a Morning, Noon and Night in Dundee's West End? Read through our new food and drink guide.

There's so much delicious food and drink to try in Dundee's West End, including these dishes from Vegana. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
By Joanna Bremner

In Dundee’s West End, there are a huge number of restaurants serving up delicious food and drink all day long.

Whether you’re on the lookout for delicious, oozing Birria tacos, a perfectly sweet strawberry tart or a cracking cocktail, Dundee’s West End has just the place for you.

The ideal thing about eating out in Dundee’s West End is that many of the venues are within walking distance of one another.

So which Dundee West End restaurants, cafes and bars do we recommend you check out?

Breakfast

8am to 11am

Skipping breakfast is a sacrilege we simply will not allow on your visit to Dundee’s West End. How could you, when there are so many delicious options to choose from?

Black Mamba, a newbie to Dundee’s Nethergate, serves up brunch between 10am and 12pm every day.

The menu at Black Mamba is particular “quirky” as it combines Spanish and Asian cuisine, by the skilled hands of young head chef Becca McFarlane.

The unique offering was a roaring success on a restaurant review back in January.

There are plenty of delicious brunch options to choose from at Dundee west end restaurant Black Mamba, including the Pan con tomate. Image: Black Mamba. Date; Unknown

Their brunch options include a Spanish take on Croque Monsieur, which includes jamón and smoked queso toast.

You can also try their Asian-inspired P B & J (peanut butter jelly). This combines Hong Kong French toast with crunchy peanut butter and strawberry compote.

Address: 141 Nethergate, Dundee DD1 4DP

Mary’s Kitchen Tearoom is more of a traditional breakfast spot.

If you want to dip a sausage into a jammy fried egg, this is the place for you.

The breakfast at Mary's Kitchen Tearoom in Dundee's West End.
The breakfast at Mary’s Kitchen Tearoom. Image:  Mary’s Kitchen Tearoom.

Here, you can get stuck into their All Day Breakfast for just £8.75 or a morning roll for £3.80.

There’s also omelettes or scrambled eggs if you’re not in the mood for a big feed.

Address: 242 Perth Rd, Dundee DD1 4LL

Coffee and cake

11am to 12pm

Speciality coffee shop EH9 Espresso serves up well-loved brews, bakes and bagels.

Described as a “bit like a playground for adults”, you certainly can’t miss the colourful exterior of this speciality coffee bar on Dundee’s Perth Road.

The cinnamon swirl from EH9 Espresso, Dundee. Image: EH9 Espresso.

Their bakes include vegan pastries from Wild Hearth Bakery, (cinnamon swirls, almond croissants, sourdough croissants).

They also serve up Basque cheesecake, carrot cake and browns from Curations Dundee.

Address: 248 Perth Rd, Dundee DD1 4LL

For cosy comfort food, Roseangle Cafe, also on Perth road, is a must visit.

This place has a homely feel to it and the staff will always make sure you are looked after.

For a tasty slice of cake in Dundee’s West End, try Roseangle Kitchen Cafe. Image: Roseangle Kitchen Cafe.

They offer a wide selection of cakes, traybakes and scones, and also provide a selection of vegan and gluten-free treats too.

Address: 132 Perth Rd, Dundee DD1 4JW

Lunch

12pm to 3pm

For a sleek and stylish lunch, you’ve got to check out tapas spot come art gallery Gallery 48. 

Actually the first place I tried tapas several years ago, this venue also serves up some tasty lunch options.

There are some delicious items on the menu at Gallery 48, Dundee. Image: Gallery 48.

There is homemade soup on offer, as well as several delicious sandwiches.

I’d recommend the Smoked Salmon, Avocado & Cream Cheese open sandwich – my mouth is watering just thinking about it!

Their full menu is also available all day if you fancy something from their tapas menu instead.

Address: 48 West Port, Dundee DD1 5ER

For a surprisingly filling – and nutritious – vegetarian or vegan lunch, visit Vegana on Dundee’s Nethergate.

When you think of vegan food, you might expect small portions, a lack of flavour or so-called “rabbit food”.

These assumptions couldn’t be more wrong when it comes to Vegana, as I quickly found out when falling head over heels for their vegan burger on a review last year.

Vegana has a wide spread of vegan and vegetarian food. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The affordable and fully loaded baguettes, wraps and burgers make for an excellent lunch.

You might need to wait a little while if they’re busy, but I promise you the delicious dishes are worth the wait.

Address: 127 Nethergate, Dundee DD1 4DP

Snack

3pm to 6pm

Another venue you cannot miss – thanks to their pretty and bright frontage – Wee Mexico is a great spot for a pre-dinner snack.

Their tasty, affordable fries and nachos would be sure to fill a gap before your evening meal.

A tray of cheesy nachos with a pot of guacamole on the side at Wee Mexico.
The cheesy nachos with guacamole from Wee Mexico. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Why not try their Mucho Nachos, which combines nacho cheese, salsa, tomatoes, sour cream and spring onions?

If you’re even hungrier than that, their chilli beef fries are a more filling option.

Knowing Wee Mexico, this packs a punch, and if it’s not spicy enough for you, you can pay extra for jalapeños on top.

Address: 134a Nethergate, Dundee DD1 4ED

You simply can’t visit Dundee without getting yourself a pie – or peh – and Clark’s Bakery is a great spot to get your fix in the city’s West End.

If you aren’t a pie fan, they also serve pork or beef sausage rolls which are an incredible example of moreish, flaky, pastry perfection.

Clark’s Bakery serves some delicious strawberry tarts.

However, if snack time hits and you’re not in the mood for something savoury, they also have a range of mouth-watering bakes, including Empire biscuits and strawberry tarts.

Address: 127 Nethergate, Dundee DD1 4DP

Dinner

6pm to 8pm

There are a wide range of price points to choose from when going out for dinner in Dundee’s West End.

For those willing and able to spend a bit more, there’s The Tayberry near the Dundee Rep Theatre.

The venue has reopened following its closure in Broughty Ferry last year.

The new home of The Tayberry restaurant on Tay Square, Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

With warm, modern décor and an elegant and delicious menu, you need to check out The Tayberry.

If you’re feeling especially fancy, their Chateaubriand is an excellent treat.

Address: 11 Tay Square, Dundee DD1 1PB

A cheaper but by no means less delicious option is Más on Perth Road.

This Mexican restaurant serves the most mouth-watering Birria tacos, which I would highly recommend.

Be warned though as you can only order these later in the evening as they take time to prepare.

Más restaurant in Dundee's west end serves up Mexican food and drink.
Más restaurant in Dundee’s west end serves up Mexican food and drink. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

All of their small plates are unique and exceptional, with tostadas, tacos and quesadillas all filled to the brim with flavour.

Why not finish off your meal with one of their lovely Margarita cocktails?

Address: 304 Perth Rd, Dundee DD2 1AU

Drinks

8pm till late

For drinks in Dundee’s West End, recently opened The Maker – from the minds of 71 Brewing – will treat you right.

With a newly opened downstairs bar, this restaurant and bar focuses on alcohol as much as it does food.

Their cocktail menu offers quirky takes on your favourite drinks like the Cold Toddy and Chocolate Chilli Espresso Martini.

Some of the cocktails available at The Maker, Dundee, including The Maker Tiki, Pornstar Sour, Whisky Sour, Chocolate Chilli Espresso Martini and Cold Toddy. Image: The Maker.

Address: 142-146 Perth Rd, Dundee DD1 4JW

Another more casual spot for a drink is the George Orwell pub.

It’s usually packed so you may struggle to get a seat, but with vibes like a cool professor’s office and plenty of variety in drinks, it’s a great place for a no-nonsense after dinner drink.

Address: 168 Perth Rd, Dundee DD1 4JS

Have any other Dundee West End food and drink favourites? Leave them in the comments below.

