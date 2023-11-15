Drive-Thru Review: What did we think of Dundee cafe Vegana?

A fully vegetarian menu in Dundee is a rarity, so we just had to put Vegana’s offering to the test.

The Nethergate cafe opened in May, and has become a popular spot for breakfast or lunch. Which is no mean feat as it sits next door to a Dundee legend, Clark’s Bakery.

With a menu full of burgers, salads, wraps and more, Maria was over the moon to see so many veggie options.

The Italiano baguette

Filled with mozzarella, pesto, tomato and mixed leaves, the Italiano baguette (£5.60) packed a lot of flavour into a perfectly crunchy baguette.

The pesto tasted fresh and strong, and was the real star of the show. We were also happy to taste so much fresh veg, with carrots and red cabbage providing a satisfying crunch.

It came cut in half, making it an easy eat and a good size portion for lunch. The fresh veg also made us feel like we’d made a healthy choice, rather than having a baguette full of cheese or meat.

Joanna: 3/5

Maria: 4/5

The Arabic wrap

Packed with hummus, falafel, red onion, tomato and mixed leaves, the Arabic wrap (£6.50) looked filling.

The falafel had the perfect soft and crumbly consistency, and was in no way dry or mushy. Along with the hummus it provided a great flavour, which to Maria’s delight was without coriander.

Balancing out the softer mouthfeel of the hummus and falafel, red onions and cucumber added a nice crunch to the wrap. Maria isn’t a huge fan of red onion, and the sharp flavour was a bit too overpowering for her.

The wrap was substantial and filling, and we were pleased that it didn’t fall apart in our hands.

Joanna: 4/5

Maria: 3/5

Vegan burger

At £6.50, the vegan burger with sauce, cheese and vegetables with a generous helping of chips on the side is great value for money.

It was Joanna’s first vegan burger patty – and it didn’t disappoint. She was stunned something without meat could be so delicious.

There was a great flavour and texture to the patty, with the vegan cheese and mayo on top providing more positive vegan surprises.

Praising that the patty wasn’t “just mushy chickpeas”, an enlightened Joanna said she would order a vegan burger again.

Again, the burger was packed with fresh and crunchy vegetables which was a nice contrast to the soft chips.

You’d have to have a big appetite to tackle this at lunchtime, or you could pick one up for dinner.

Joanna: 5/5

Maria: 3.5/5

Strawberry and banana smoothie

The huge strawberry and banana smoothie (£4.50) reminded us more of a juice as it wasn’t very thick at all, but the flavour was spot on.

Sweet strawberries played the lead role with the banana taking a backseat, which was a pleasant surprise.

The sweet tang of the strawberries was incredibly refreshing, making it a nice addition to our lunch.

Joanna: 5/5

Maria: 4.5/5