Tapas ‘without boundaries’? Giddy Goose owners have a plan for new Dundee restaurant Black Mamba

The well-loved Giddy Goose on Perth Road is gaining a cousin in Dundee, the Black Mamba.

The latest venture of husband and wife Calum and Lauren Runciman, new restaurant Black Mamba will serve a “quirky” combination of food from different cultures.

The mix of Asian and Spanish cuisine will offer a “unique” experience to Dundee diners on the city’s Nethergate.

Co-owner Calum, 29, said: “We’ll be using familiar flavours with a twist.

“There are definitely tapas restaurants in Dundee, but we aren’t aiming to compete with traditional Spanish tapas.

“We’re going for a different kind of customer base.

Calum is confident their offering is unique. He added: “There’s nothing you could order here that you find anywhere else in Dundee.”

Sneak preview of Dundee Black Mamba menu

In place of the popular Tonic bar and restaurant, which announced its closure in January amid “troubled times”, Black Mamba will be serving a selection of tapas when it opens on December 2.

“It’s not traditional tapas, but the style is quite quirky,” Calum explained.

“We’re doing Asian-style dishes with a Spanish flavours, or Spanish dishes with Asian flavours.”

Some of the dishes on offer will include the ‘Mamba Bites’. The menu includes Calum’s personal favourite, braised beef shin croquetas with barbecue sauce.

“The croquetas is a traditional Spanish sort of dish so then we have taken that and combined it with more Asian flavours,” he said.

The Black Mamba team have done the same with the spring roll, traditionally an Asian dish, adding the unexpected Spanish flavour with chorizo, and also black pudding.

But it isn’t all food, there will be a range of cocktails at Black Mamba to choose from, with the daiquiri as their signature cocktail.

Similar to their pizza and pint deal for £9 on Tuesdays at Giddy Goose, the Black Mamba will be offering a daiquiri and tapas deal on Wednesdays, which will consist of two tapas dishes and a daiquiri for £14.

Behind the Black Mamba

The interior of the Black Mamba will match its name, with a “dark and atmospheric” setting inside.

“Since we own the Giddy Goose brand, we wanted another animal name,” Calum explained.

“It matches with the décor, which is very mood-setting.

“The Black Mamba name was all inspired by the main bar structure, which has been designed with a dark, snake-like curve.”

And a long table in the centre of the venue will allow for a “communal” feel in the restaurant.

“We’re going for a communal style dining as well, with a table down the middle,” Calum said.

“There are a lot of individual tables as well, but right down the middle there’ll be a high table down the middle which sits around 14 people.

“So there will be that fast-paced, casual tapas dining.”

With the venue set to open in early December, you would expect the inside to be nearly ready. But there is still plenty of work on the go, with the site absolutely buzzing with activity on the Nethergate.

Giddy Goose empire funded by ‘sausage rolls and pies’

Calum, 29, and Lauren, 26, have several Giddy Goose spots, including Dundee, Perth and Forfar.

There will be a team of 17-20 working in the new Dundee venue, consisting of around 5-6 in the kitchen.

The owners spend at least a day at each venue every week, with Calum working behind the scenes to keep things running and Lauren working front of house.

The young couple are humble about opening their fourth venue before they turn 30.

“We’ve always been quite driven,” Calum said, “Lauren was a medical student before and I’ve always worked in hospitality.

“I had worked in different places and I always wanted my own place.

“Something that gave us a kick start was food festivals and markets and things like that.

“We always joke that our first venue, the White Goose, was bought with sausage rolls and pies.

“Because we sold sausage rolls and pies and baked goods at markets. Then we used that money to buy tables and chairs for the White Goose.”

Ever-changing menu will keep things ‘exciting’

Although Black Mamba in Dundee is starting off with the cuisine combo of Asian and Spanish, this will only be around for the first few months.

“Once we open, we plan to change this theme every three months,” Calum explained.

“We aren’t set to a particular theme or style. We plan to change it quite regularly to keep it fresh and exciting and new.”

In the future, business partners and husband and wife Calum and Lauren hope to bring more restaurants to cities across Scotland.

“We hope to have a Giddy Goose and Black Mamba in every city,” Calum said.

“Next, we are looking at Edinburgh and Glasgow.”

Black Mamba will open on December 2 on Nethergate.