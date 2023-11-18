Tapas ‘without boundaries’? Giddy Goose owners have a plan for new Dundee restaurant Black Mamba

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tapas ‘without boundaries’? Giddy Goose owners have a plan for new Dundee restaurant Black Mamba

Black Mamba tapas and cocktail bar will open next month, serving a mixture of Spanish and Asian cuisine.

By Joanna Bremner
Black Mamba owners Calum and Lauren Runciman outside the soon-to-open restaurant. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Black Mamba owners Calum and Lauren Runciman outside the soon-to-open restaurant. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The well-loved Giddy Goose on Perth Road is gaining a cousin in Dundee, the Black Mamba.

The latest venture of husband and wife Calum and Lauren Runciman, new restaurant Black Mamba will serve a “quirky” combination of food from different cultures.

The mix of Asian and Spanish cuisine will offer a “unique” experience to Dundee diners on the city’s Nethergate.

Co-owner Calum, 29, said: “We’ll be using familiar flavours with a twist.

“There are definitely tapas restaurants in Dundee, but we aren’t aiming to compete with traditional Spanish tapas.

“We’re going for a different kind of customer base.

Calum is confident their offering is unique. He added: “There’s nothing you could order here that you find anywhere else in Dundee.”

Sneak preview of Dundee Black Mamba menu

In place of the popular Tonic bar and restaurant, which announced its closure in January amid “troubled times”, Black Mamba will be serving a selection of tapas when it opens on December 2.

“It’s not traditional tapas, but the style is quite quirky,” Calum explained.

“We’re doing Asian-style dishes with a Spanish flavours, or Spanish dishes with Asian flavours.”

The logo for the new Black Mamba restaurant opening in December.  Image: Black Mamba.

Some of the dishes on offer will include the ‘Mamba Bites’. The menu includes Calum’s personal favourite, braised beef shin croquetas with barbecue sauce.

“The croquetas is a traditional Spanish sort of dish so then we have taken that and combined it with more Asian flavours,” he said.

The Black Mamba team have done the same with the spring roll, traditionally an Asian dish, adding the unexpected Spanish flavour with chorizo, and also black pudding.

But it isn’t all food, there will be a range of cocktails at Black Mamba to choose from, with the daiquiri as their signature cocktail.

Similar to their pizza and pint deal for £9 on Tuesdays at Giddy Goose, the Black Mamba will be offering a daiquiri and tapas deal on Wednesdays, which will consist of two tapas dishes and a daiquiri for £14.

Behind the Black Mamba

The interior of the Black Mamba will match its name, with a “dark and atmospheric” setting inside.

“Since we own the Giddy Goose brand, we wanted another animal name,” Calum explained.

“It matches with the décor, which is very mood-setting.

“The Black Mamba name was all inspired by the main bar structure, which has been designed with a dark, snake-like curve.”

And a long table in the centre of the venue will allow for a “communal” feel in the restaurant.

“We’re going for a communal style dining as well, with a table down the middle,” Calum said.

“There are a lot of individual tables as well, but right down the middle there’ll be a high table down the middle which sits around 14 people.

“So there will be that fast-paced, casual tapas dining.”

With the venue set to open in early December, you would expect the inside to be nearly ready. But there is still plenty of work on the go, with the site absolutely buzzing with activity on the Nethergate.

Giddy Goose empire funded by ‘sausage rolls and pies’

Calum, 29, and Lauren, 26, have several Giddy Goose spots, including Dundee, Perth and Forfar.

There will be a team of 17-20 working in the new Dundee venue, consisting of around 5-6 in the kitchen.

The owners spend at least a day at each venue every week, with Calum working behind the scenes to keep things running and Lauren working front of house.

The young couple are humble about opening their fourth venue before they turn 30.

Black Mamba head chef Becca McFarlane, owners Calum and Lauren Runciman and digital marketer Abbie Goodwin outside the Black Mamba restaurant. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“We’ve always been quite driven,” Calum said, “Lauren was a medical student before and I’ve always worked in hospitality.

“I had worked in different places and I always wanted my own place.

“Something that gave us a kick start was food festivals and markets and things like that.

“We always joke that our first venue, the White Goose, was bought with sausage rolls and pies.

“Because we sold sausage rolls and pies and baked goods at markets. Then we used that money to buy tables and chairs for the White Goose.”

Ever-changing menu will keep things ‘exciting’

Although Black Mamba in Dundee is starting off with the cuisine combo of Asian and Spanish, this will only be around for the first few months.

“Once we open, we plan to change this theme every three months,” Calum explained.

“We aren’t set to a particular theme or style. We plan to change it quite regularly to keep it fresh and exciting and new.”

In the future, business partners and husband and wife Calum and Lauren hope to bring more restaurants to cities across Scotland.

“We hope to have a Giddy Goose and Black Mamba in every city,” Calum said.

“Next, we are looking at Edinburgh and Glasgow.”

Black Mamba will open on December 2 on Nethergate.  

