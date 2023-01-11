Dundee bar and restaurant Tonic announces closure amid ‘troubled times’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bosses at Tonic in Dundee have announced the closure of the popular bar and restaurant.

The cocktail and burger joint, on Nethergate, has been open since 2005.

A post on social media announced the closure on Wednesday morning.

It said: “Eighteen years of shaking, stirring, flipping, frying, drinking, laughing and crying has now come to an end.

“We gave it our best shot but unfortunately we’ve been unable to keep the business going in these troubled times.

“Thanks to everyone who has supported us over the years, it has been an absolute pleasure.

“We weren’t the first and we won’t be the last so please do support small independent businesses when you can.”

Customers shared their sadness on the post, with one calling it “heartbreaking” and another claiming Tonic burgers were “the best in Dundee”.

The restaurant has been shut since Monday for a post-Christmas break but it is not yet known if it will re-open ahead of the permanent closure.

Despite the announcement, online table bookings were still available on Wednesday afternoon.

Nearby restaurant The Caird closed last year

It comes just months after nearby restaurant and bar The Caird closed suddenly in October.

An announcement on social media said “huge rises” in supplier and energy costs had been a factor.

A Tonic spokesman declined to comment when approached by The Courier.