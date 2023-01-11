Dundee bar and restaurant Tonic announces closure amid ‘troubled times’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee bar and restaurant Tonic announces closure amid ‘troubled times’

By Ben MacDonald and James Simpson
January 11 2023, 12.36pm Updated: January 11 2023, 1.28pm
Tonic, on the Nethergate
The Nethergate hotspot has shut its doors for good. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson

Bosses at Tonic in Dundee have announced the closure of the popular bar and restaurant.

The cocktail and burger joint, on Nethergate, has been open since 2005.

A post on social media announced the closure on Wednesday morning.

It said: “Eighteen years of shaking, stirring, flipping, frying, drinking, laughing and crying has now come to an end.

“We gave it our best shot but unfortunately we’ve been unable to keep the business going in these troubled times.

Tonic opened in 2005.
Tonic opened in 2005. Image: James Simpson / DC Thomson

“Thanks to everyone who has supported us over the years, it has been an absolute pleasure.

“We weren’t the first and we won’t be the last so please do support small independent businesses when you can.”

Customers shared their sadness on the post, with one calling it  “heartbreaking” and another claiming Tonic burgers were “the best in Dundee”.

The restaurant has been shut since Monday for a post-Christmas break but it is not yet known if it will re-open ahead of the permanent closure.

Despite the announcement, online table bookings were still available on Wednesday afternoon.

Nearby restaurant The Caird closed last year

It comes just months after nearby restaurant and bar The Caird closed suddenly in October.

An announcement on social media said “huge rises” in supplier and energy costs had been a factor.

A Tonic spokesman declined to comment when approached by The Courier.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee

The Dundee Cats Protection centre on Foundry Lane. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Fears for animal welfare after permanent closure of Dundee Cats Protection centre
site of the new mental health crisis centre.
COURIER OPINION: Dundee mental health crisis centre can be a beacon of hope
The Healthcare Environmental Services depot in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Penguin carcass in waste mountain left by collapsed Dundee disposal firm
John Alexander at Dundee Waterfront. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee's £1bn Waterfront: Council leader on what happens next - and why city needs…
Our interactive map shows the latest Dundee Waterfront developments. Image: DC Thomson
Interactive map shows next stages of Dundee's Waterfront redevelopment
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040545 - Sheanne Mulholland story: Pics of secondary school picket lines at Harris Academy for national teacher strike. Picture shows: teachers picketing at the entrance to Harris Academy, Perth Road, Dundee, 11th January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Pictures of secondary school teachers on strike across Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife
Parking sign with an elecronic sign under it, which reads 'Full'
STEVE FINAN: Ninewells parking chaos isn't going away - so why is no one…
A replica of the HMS Unicorn figurehead in New Zealand. Image: Google Street View
$17,000 replica HMS Unicorn sculpture stolen in New Zealand
Forfar paedophile Alistair Lee leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Forfar paedophile 'willing to do anything' to avoid prison for latest offence
The Regal Cinema on October 13 1936. Image: DC Thomson.
How the luxurious Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry gave movie fans an ocean view

Most Read

1
Officials inspect the water-logged Dens pitch last night. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline’s quarter-final with Dundee called off in last-minute postponement – and fans are furious
2
Lianne Bryant-Ness had been showering when the intruder entered her home. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perth woman ‘terrified’ after leaving shower to find intruder in her hallway
3
The Regal Cinema on October 13 1936. Image: DC Thomson.
How the luxurious Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry gave movie fans an ocean view
4
Forfar paedophile Alistair Lee leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Forfar paedophile ‘willing to do anything’ to avoid prison for latest offence
5
McGrath is on the comeback trail. Image: SNS
Jamie McGrath hands Dundee United major boost ahead of Hibs clash
6
Graeme Dewar and Sally Hamilton leave court.
Perthshire fraudster denied four-year relationship in £28k benefits con
7
Steve Latto of the Criterion bar in St Andrews. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
St Andrews publican warns South Street shake-up could cost staff their jobs
8
Chantelle Cox - mum to one-year-old Harry - has had her leg amputated. Image: Chantelle Cox
Dundee mum, 25, has leg amputated after cancer diagnosis
9
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer as the SPFL Trust Trophy clash with Dunfermline is called off. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on ‘nightmare’ late call-off against Dunfermline as Dens Park club…
10
Inside the Tayport factory of textiles firm Scott & Fyfe, Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Redundancies at Fife textiles firm as it prepares for ‘tough year’

More from The Courier

England captain Owen Farrell has been banned for another dangerous tackle, but may still make the Six Nations.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Scotland game is the least important element of another lax…
Marcel Oakley has left Arbroath to return to Birmingham City. Image: SNS
Marcel Oakley backs 'special club' Arbroath for survival - as he returns to Birmingham…
Officials inspect the water-logged Dens pitch last night. Image: Craig Brown.
Dundee's cup clash with Dunfermline rescheduled after SPFL Trust Trophy call-off
Lewis Vaughan is to be rewarded with a testimonial. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers mark Lewis Vaughan signing anniversary by revealing details of upcoming testimonial
Male patient having consultation. Image: Supplied
Tayside mental health service 'a long way' from being fixed
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has been frustrated in the transfer market.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee must back boss Gary Bowyer in January - or risk losing…
Gayle's Labrador in front of the ruins of the 12th Century Forvie Kirk - the only reminder of the 'lost' community.
Lost village: The abandoned north-east community engulfed in sand
Shambolics on stage at their PJ Molloys fundraiser for Kirkcaldy Foodbank in December. Image: Shambolics
Fife band Shambolics say it's 'an honour' to play gigs in aid of Kirkcaldy…
Rose Croft, who has died aged 36.
Rose Croft: Brother's tribute to Kirriemuir mum who has died aged 36
Aiden Milne
Perthshire teen cracked cheekbone of bus driver who had suffered weeks of 'horrible' abuse

Editor's Picks