Home News Dundee

Tapas bar Black Mamba set to open at former Dundee Tonic site

The bar will open in time for the festive season.

By Ellidh Aitken
The former Tonic site in Dundee is being transformed into Black Mamba. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

A new Dundee tapas and cocktail bar is set to open at the former Tonic site.

Black Mamba is taking over the premises on Nethergate.

The new venue is set to open on December 2 after undergoing a revamp.

The unit has been empty since Tonic’s shock closure in January.

Tonic shut in January. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

At the time, bosses said: “Eighteen years of shaking, stirring, flipping, frying, drinking, laughing and crying has now come to an end.

“We gave it our best shot but unfortunately we’ve been unable to keep the business going in these troubled times.”

Those behind the new Black Mamba bar have applied to Dundee City Council for a premises licence.

Black Mamba joins Groucho’s on Nethergate

A Facebook page has also been teasing the opening and the new look for the bar.

It is not the only new venue to be opening on Nethergate in time for the festive season.

The new music bar in the former Groucho’s record store just a stone’s throw away is opening on December 1, the day before Black Mamba.

  • Keep an eye on The Courier next week as we get a first look at Black Mamba

