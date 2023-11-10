Boney M and N-Trance to star in Perth’s Christmas lights switch-on 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Boney M and N-Trance to star in Perth’s Christmas lights switch-on 2023

A full run-down of celebrations throughout the day has been revealed.

By Kieran Webster
Boney M performing on stage
Boney M will be coming to Perth. Image: Shutterstock / 977_ReX_977

Pop group Boney M and 90s dance act N-Trance are to headline for Perth’s Christmas lights switch-on.

The Christmas lights party, which will take place on Saturday, December 2, will be hosted by Claire Sweeney.

Boney M succeeds Cascada, who was the headline act for the Christmas lights switch-on in 2022.

Celebrations will take place throughout the city at the following times and locations.

Main Stage at Tay Street

Starts 3.30pm

The main event will be on the main stage on Tay Street, which will see Boney M and N-Trance perform.

Some of Boney M’s biggest hits include Rasputin, Daddy Cool and, Christmas favourite, Mary’s Boy Child.

N-Trance
Kelly Llorenna from N-Trance. Image: Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock

Lord Provost Xander McDade will press the big red button at 6.15pm to turn the lights on. This will be followed by a fireworks display over the River Tay.

On Sunday, the main stage will feature Skerryvore, the Mad Ferret Band and the Red-Hot Chilli Pipers.

Christmas parade from Thimblerow

Starts 5.30pm

The annual Christmas parade will set off from the Thimblerow Car Park at 5.30pm before meandering through the city centre.

It will be fronted by Santa, his reindeer and friends.

Christmas stage at Horsecross Plaza

Noon to 5pm

The Christmas stage at the Horecross Plaza will feature a pop-up panto to keep the younger ones entertained.

The Princess Show and Cobbler’s and the Clown Gameshow will also feature.

The McAndrews Sisters
The McAndrews Sisters at a previous year’s event. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

There will be music on this stage courtesy of singers The McAndrews Sisters.

Santa will also be coming to town and setting up his grotto near the stage.

Elsewhere in the city centre

There will be plenty to keep revellers entertained throughout the day with activities beginning from noon, including music and street entertainment.

Market stalls – featuring local traders – will be on King Edward Street and St John’s Place.

On Sunday, there will be a silent disco at St Paul’s and a parade setting off from St John’s Street at 4.45pm.

Christmas a ‘special time for Perth and Kinross’

Provost McDade said: “Christmas is always a special time in Perth and Kinross, and this year we’ve got another packed programme of events on offer to welcome and entertain visitors and residents.

“We know that, with pressure on the pocket, people will have to choose carefully how they spend this festive season.

“Our three weekends of free family fun help make Perth the perfect place to enjoy some pre-Christmas cheer without a big price tag.

“And, while our new Perth Museum doesn’t open until spring 2024, the stunning exterior makeover will provide a great backdrop to the new Christmas Plaza which will be the centrepiece of many of the activities.”

Perth’s Christmas lights switch-on has become one of the most popular events in Scotland’s festive calendar.

What was initially a low-key affair for locals soon exploded in popularity in 2013 when The Only Way Is Essex star Mark Wright was hired to open the show.

More from Perth & Kinross

Simon Bowes-Lyon arrives at Perth Sheriff Court.
Late Queen's cousin fined and banned for drink-drive shame
A pedestrian has been hit by a car in Aberuthven.
Child airlifted to hospital after being hit by car in Perthshire village
Aberfeldy Premier convenience store with post office sign and post boxes outside.
Fears for future of Aberfeldy Post Office as shop move plans emerge
The Bee's Flower Shop in Perth's Hospital Street.
Perth shop says 'thank you' to locals after plea for customers 'brings so many…
Scottish Water objectors Gordon and Linda Low and Ian Pilmer at the bottom of Church Brae, Glenfarg, a steep narrow street which leads to the water treatment works.
'Build it in Fife': Perthshire villagers' horror at Scottish Water expansion bid
Road sign pointing to Bertha Park, Perth
Bertha Park primary school denied Scottish Governnment funding
Perth Grammar exterior
£500K bill to remove safety risk concrete from Perth school
The A90 flyover connecting St Madoes to Glencarse.
Drivers face ANOTHER A90 contraflow as work set to begin on Perthshire bridge
Projection of the Milnathort Aldi amid changes to plans
Aldi makes changes to controversial Kinross-shire supermarket plan
A taser that has been deployed.
Perth man yelled 'do you know who my family are' as he tried to…

Conversation