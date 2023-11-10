Boney M and N-Trance to star in Perth’s Christmas lights switch-on 2023

Pop group Boney M and 90s dance act N-Trance are to headline for Perth’s Christmas lights switch-on.

The Christmas lights party, which will take place on Saturday, December 2, will be hosted by Claire Sweeney.

Boney M succeeds Cascada, who was the headline act for the Christmas lights switch-on in 2022.

Celebrations will take place throughout the city at the following times and locations.

Main Stage at Tay Street

Starts 3.30pm

The main event will be on the main stage on Tay Street, which will see Boney M and N-Trance perform.

Some of Boney M’s biggest hits include Rasputin, Daddy Cool and, Christmas favourite, Mary’s Boy Child.

Lord Provost Xander McDade will press the big red button at 6.15pm to turn the lights on. This will be followed by a fireworks display over the River Tay.

On Sunday, the main stage will feature Skerryvore, the Mad Ferret Band and the Red-Hot Chilli Pipers.

Christmas parade from Thimblerow

Starts 5.30pm

The annual Christmas parade will set off from the Thimblerow Car Park at 5.30pm before meandering through the city centre.

It will be fronted by Santa, his reindeer and friends.

Christmas stage at Horsecross Plaza

Noon to 5pm

The Christmas stage at the Horecross Plaza will feature a pop-up panto to keep the younger ones entertained.

The Princess Show and Cobbler’s and the Clown Gameshow will also feature.

There will be music on this stage courtesy of singers The McAndrews Sisters.

Santa will also be coming to town and setting up his grotto near the stage.

Elsewhere in the city centre

There will be plenty to keep revellers entertained throughout the day with activities beginning from noon, including music and street entertainment.

Market stalls – featuring local traders – will be on King Edward Street and St John’s Place.

On Sunday, there will be a silent disco at St Paul’s and a parade setting off from St John’s Street at 4.45pm.

Christmas a ‘special time for Perth and Kinross’

Provost McDade said: “Christmas is always a special time in Perth and Kinross, and this year we’ve got another packed programme of events on offer to welcome and entertain visitors and residents.

“We know that, with pressure on the pocket, people will have to choose carefully how they spend this festive season.

“Our three weekends of free family fun help make Perth the perfect place to enjoy some pre-Christmas cheer without a big price tag.

“And, while our new Perth Museum doesn’t open until spring 2024, the stunning exterior makeover will provide a great backdrop to the new Christmas Plaza which will be the centrepiece of many of the activities.”

Perth’s Christmas lights switch-on has become one of the most popular events in Scotland’s festive calendar.

What was initially a low-key affair for locals soon exploded in popularity in 2013 when The Only Way Is Essex star Mark Wright was hired to open the show.