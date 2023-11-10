Child airlifted to hospital after being hit by car in Perthshire village

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Child airlifted to hospital after being hit by car in Perthshire village

The incident happened in Aberuthven shortly before 1pm on Friday.

By Chloe Burrell
A pedestrian has been hit by a car in Aberuthven.
A pedestrian has been hit by a car in Aberuthven. Image: Supplied

A child has been hit by a car in a Perthshire village.

The incident took place in Aberuthven shortly before 1pm on Friday.

A road ambulance and an air ambulance were called to the scene.

The condition of the child has not been confirmed.

One passer-by said she saw the young person getting off a bus before they were hit by the car.

She added: “It’s really upsetting.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.55pm on Friday, we were called to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 12:50 to attend an incident on Main Road, Aberuthven, Perthshire.

“An ambulance, air ambulance and trauma team were dispatched to the scene and one patient was transported by air to the Royal Hospital for Children & Young People in Edinburgh.”

Traffic Scotland has also advised that there is no exit from the A9 northbound to the A824 Aberuthven.

Motorists are advised to use an alternative route.

More to follow

