Child airlifted to hospital after being hit by car in Perthshire village

A child has been hit by a car in a Perthshire village.

The incident took place in Aberuthven shortly before 1pm on Friday.

A road ambulance and an air ambulance were called to the scene.

The condition of the child has not been confirmed.

One passer-by said she saw the young person getting off a bus before they were hit by the car.

She added: “It’s really upsetting.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.55pm on Friday, we were called to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 12:50 to attend an incident on Main Road, Aberuthven, Perthshire.

“An ambulance, air ambulance and trauma team were dispatched to the scene and one patient was transported by air to the Royal Hospital for Children & Young People in Edinburgh.”

Traffic Scotland has also advised that there is no exit from the A9 northbound to the A824 Aberuthven.

Motorists are advised to use an alternative route.

More to follow