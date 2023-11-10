Late Queen’s cousin fined and banned for drink-drive shame

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Courts

Late Queen’s cousin fined and banned for drink-drive shame

Simon Bowes-Lyon was more than twice the drink-drive limit when police pulled him over on the A90.

By Ross Gardiner
Simon Bowes-Lyon arrives at Perth Sheriff Court.
Simon Bowes-Lyon arrives at Perth Sheriff Court.

A cousin of Queen Elizabeth II, who was once jailed for sexually assaulting a sleeping woman at an Angus castle, has admitted drink-driving in Perthshire.

Simon Bowes-Lyon, the 19th Earl of Strathmore, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court to admit being two and a half times over the limit on the A90 between Perth and Dundee.

Police spotted his grey Mercedes-Benz being driven at speed and pulled him over.

Bowes-Lyon, 37, whose address was listed at Glamis Castle, was banned from driving for 16 months and fined £1,000.

The estate owner remains on the Sex Offenders Register after being jailed for a horrific sexual assault at his historic home.

Twice limit on A90

In Perth on Friday, fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton said: “At 8pm on March 23 2023, officers detected the accused’s vehicle being driven in excess of the speed limit.

“This was on the A90 between Perth and Dundee, near to Inchture.

“The officers pulled the accused’s vehicle over.

“Thereafter, he was obligated to provide a specimen of breath, which the accused complied with.”

Simon Bowes-Lyon
Simon Bowes-Lyon outside Perth Sheriff Court.

Bowes-Lyon’s breathalyser reading showed a fail and later at West Bell Street HQ, he returned a reading two and a half times over the limit (55mics/ 22).

His plea of not guilty to driving at 88mph on the 70mph road was accepted.

Guilty plea

Solicitor Neil Hay said Bowes-Lyon had business across the UK and earned a “significant income.”

He said: “My client fully co-operated with the police in the execution of their duties.

“He is the owner and manager of an estate in Angus.

“He entirely accepts responsibility for his actions, demonstrated by his plea of guilty at an early stage.

“He recognises, naturally, the danger of his actions and the potential consequences for members of the public.”

Mr Hay said his client was remorseful and sorry.

“He’s no analogous convictions. He currently has a clean licence with no endorsements.

“He has a previous conviction from 2021. That has no bearing on the subject matter of this charge.

“He’s fully aware that the court will disqualify him.”

Banned and fined

Sheriff William Gilchrist imposed a 16-month driving ban and fined Bowes-Lyon £1,000, plus a £40 victim surcharge.

That ban will be reduced to a year if Bowes-Lyon completes the drink-driver rehabilitation scheme.

The sheriff said: “The reading is high.

“It’s just over double the prescribed limit.”

Glamis Castle sexual assault

In 2021, Bowes-Lyon was locked up after admitting a terrifying sexual assault at Glamis Castle.

Bowes-Lyon drunkenly groped the woman and pushed her onto a bed.

His terrified victim repeatedly ordered the then-34-year-old known as “Sam”, to leave the room but he refused, stating: “I’m going to f*** you.”

She had been a guest at the castle for a PR event hosted by a luxury travel magazine.

Simon Bowes-Lyon in cuffs
Simon Bowes-Lyon led away after his conviction in 2021. Image: PA. 

Bowes-Lyon, a second cousin of the Queen twice removed, said in a statement he was “greatly ashamed” of his actions.

Before carrying out the attack, Bowes-Lyon showed off his Jaguar F-type to the woman, with guests being treated to helicopter rides and gin tastings on the grounds.

He was jailed for 10 months.

