Late Queen’s cousin fined and banned for drink-drive shame

A cousin of Queen Elizabeth II, who was once jailed for sexually assaulting a sleeping woman at an Angus castle, has admitted drink-driving in Perthshire.

Simon Bowes-Lyon, the 19th Earl of Strathmore, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court to admit being two and a half times over the limit on the A90 between Perth and Dundee.

Police spotted his grey Mercedes-Benz being driven at speed and pulled him over.

Bowes-Lyon, 37, whose address was listed at Glamis Castle, was banned from driving for 16 months and fined £1,000.

The estate owner remains on the Sex Offenders Register after being jailed for a horrific sexual assault at his historic home.

Twice limit on A90

In Perth on Friday, fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton said: “At 8pm on March 23 2023, officers detected the accused’s vehicle being driven in excess of the speed limit.

“This was on the A90 between Perth and Dundee, near to Inchture.

“The officers pulled the accused’s vehicle over.

“Thereafter, he was obligated to provide a specimen of breath, which the accused complied with.”

Bowes-Lyon’s breathalyser reading showed a fail and later at West Bell Street HQ, he returned a reading two and a half times over the limit (55mics/ 22).

His plea of not guilty to driving at 88mph on the 70mph road was accepted.

Guilty plea

Solicitor Neil Hay said Bowes-Lyon had business across the UK and earned a “significant income.”

He said: “My client fully co-operated with the police in the execution of their duties.

“He is the owner and manager of an estate in Angus.

“He entirely accepts responsibility for his actions, demonstrated by his plea of guilty at an early stage.

“He recognises, naturally, the danger of his actions and the potential consequences for members of the public.”

Mr Hay said his client was remorseful and sorry.

“He’s no analogous convictions. He currently has a clean licence with no endorsements.

“He has a previous conviction from 2021. That has no bearing on the subject matter of this charge.

“He’s fully aware that the court will disqualify him.”

Banned and fined

Sheriff William Gilchrist imposed a 16-month driving ban and fined Bowes-Lyon £1,000, plus a £40 victim surcharge.

That ban will be reduced to a year if Bowes-Lyon completes the drink-driver rehabilitation scheme.

The sheriff said: “The reading is high.

“It’s just over double the prescribed limit.”

Glamis Castle sexual assault

In 2021, Bowes-Lyon was locked up after admitting a terrifying sexual assault at Glamis Castle.

Bowes-Lyon drunkenly groped the woman and pushed her onto a bed.

His terrified victim repeatedly ordered the then-34-year-old known as “Sam”, to leave the room but he refused, stating: “I’m going to f*** you.”

She had been a guest at the castle for a PR event hosted by a luxury travel magazine.

Bowes-Lyon, a second cousin of the Queen twice removed, said in a statement he was “greatly ashamed” of his actions.

Before carrying out the attack, Bowes-Lyon showed off his Jaguar F-type to the woman, with guests being treated to helicopter rides and gin tastings on the grounds.

He was jailed for 10 months.

