Home News Dundee

Major disruption to Dundee and Fife trains during engineering works this weekend

Buses will replace trains on several routes.

By Andrew Robson
Trains will be disrupted in Dundee, Tayside and Fife this weekend
Passengers are being warned about engineering works. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

There will be major disruption to trains in Dundee and Fife this weekend.

Passengers are being warned about engineering works taking place on the railway line between Edinburgh and Dundee on Sunday.

As a result, all trains running on this line will face disruption – with replacement buses on some routes between Edinburgh and Dundee.

Other services will be diverted via Dunfermline – with further buses in place between stations in Fife.

It means some rail users will have to use replacement buses for part or all of their journey.

CrossCountry, LNER, and ScotRail services will all be affected by the works.

ScotRail services disrupted by engineering works

Edinburgh-Aberdeen services: Train services are diverted between Edinburgh and Dundee to run via Dunfermline providing direct service between Edinburgh and Dundee.

Buses replace trains between Inverkeithing and Markinch, calling at Kirkcaldy.

Edinburgh-Dundee/Perth services: Train services are diverted between Edinburgh and Dundee/Perth to run via Dunfermline.

Train disruption in Fife and Dundee, image shows train at Perth station
ScotRail services running to Perth will be diverted via Dunfermline. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Buses will replace trains between Inverkeithing and Markinch, calling at Kirkcaldy.

Trains will operate between Edinburgh and Inverkeithing.

Buses will replace trains between Inverkeithing and Glenrothes (via Kirkcaldy), calling all stations.

Normal train services operate between Edinburgh and Glenrothes (via Dunfermline).

Replacement buses on CrossCountry route

Edinburgh-Dundee services: Buses will replace trains between Edinburgh and Dundee.

Diversion in place for LNER trains

London Kings Cross/Leeds/York/Newcastle-Aberdeen services: Trains will be diverted between Inverkeithing and Leuchars, not calling at Kirkcaldy.

A replacement bus will run between Inverkeithing and Leuchars for Kirkcaldy.

Services are expected to return to normal on Monday.

Passengers are advised to check routes before travelling using the National Rail network planner.

The disruption comes just days after trains between Dundee and Aberdeen were cancelled following the discovery of a possible defect on the line.

2