Trains between Dundee and Aberdeen cancelled due to ‘safety reasons’

Some passengers travelling north were sent back to Dundee after concerns were raised.

By Andrew Robson
Trains cancelled between Dundee and Aberdeen due to safety reasons
Services calling at Carnostie, Arbroath and Montrose are also affected. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Trains have been cancelled between Dundee and Aberdeen due to ‘safety reasons’.

A safety inspection is due to take place after the discovery of a possible defect on the line between Portlethen and Aberdeen.

As a result, trains running from Dundee to Aberdeen have been cancelled.

Services calling at Carnostie, Arbroath and Montrose are also affected.

Some passengers travelling north were sent back to Dundee after concerns were raised.

Disruption is expected to last until 9pm on Wednesday.

‘Possible defect’ between Portlethen and Aberdeen

Network Rail Scotland released a statement on Twitter explaining that the line has been closed for safety reasons.

It said: “We’ve been advised that there is a possible defect on the line between Portlethen and Aberdeen in that direction.

Trains have been cancelled between Dundee and Aberdeen to allow for a safety inspection
Trains have been cancelled to allow for a safety inspection. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“We’ve closed the line for safety reasons until we can inspect it.”

Services between the central belt and Aberdeen, and also between Montrose and Inverurie remain subject to cancellation.

Trains between Dundee and Arbroath are now running.

Existing train tickets valid on bus services

Passengers will still be able to travel using existing tickets on Citylink buses between Dundee and Aberdeen.

Stagecoach East will also accept tickets for services 30, 39, 39A, 39B, 73, 73A.

ScotRail has also requested replacement transport between the two cities.

LNER services between London Kings Cross/Leeds and Aberdeen will also be affected.

For the latest updates use the ScotRail network status map.

