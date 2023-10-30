Opening date set for music-themed Dundee bar Groucho’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opening date set for music-themed Dundee bar Groucho’s

The live music venue will open before Christmas.

By Andrew Robson
New music themed bar at site of former record store Grouchos reveals opening date
The record store closed its doors in 2020. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The new music-themed bar replacing legendary Dundee record shop Groucho’s has revealed its opening date.

The Nethergate pub, at the site of the former record shop and namesake, will open in time for the festive season.

Groucho’s was once considered a rite of passage for music lovers in Tayside – until it closed in 2020 following the death of owner Alastair ‘Breeks’ Brodie.

However, the Groucho’s name will live on at the new venue.

In a post on Facebook, managers revealed Groucho’s will open on Friday December 1.

December line-up for Groucho’s Dundee

In the post, the bar also announced the live music bill for its opening month, with acts already lined up for Hogmanay.

Irish singer-songwriter Johnny Scullion and former Morgan Academy pupil Pete Smith are among the acts set to play at the former record shop.

The December line-up is as follows:

  • Fri 1 – Cover Daddy
  • Sat 2 – Johnny Scullion/Paper Tigers
  • Fri 9 – Johnny Scullion/Cherry Bombz
  • Fri 15 – Cover Daddy
  • Sat 16 – Johnny Scullion/Pete Smith
  • Sun 17 – Fannyboot
  • Fri 22 – Ganked
  • Sat 23 – Johnny Scullion/Gordon Hennessy
  • Sat 30 – Johnny Scullion/Gordon Hennessy
  • Sun 31 – Cover Daddy

It comes after the owners of the Nethergate venue purchased items from the recent Groucho’s auction to feature in the new bar.

Grouchos Dundee sign
Items from the former record shop recently went to auction. Image: Curr and Dewar

The action saw over 450 lots go under the hammer as boxes of vinyl records from the legendary Dundee shop fetched more than £17,000.

The auction attracted interest from far and wide, with buyers as far away as Indonesia.

Groucho’s record store was established in 1976 by the late Alastair ‘Breeks’ Brodie, who died in 2019.

Dundee City Council green-lit the plans to turn the former record store into a bar earlier this year.

Conversation