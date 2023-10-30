Opening date set for music-themed Dundee bar Groucho’s

The new music-themed bar replacing legendary Dundee record shop Groucho’s has revealed its opening date.

The Nethergate pub, at the site of the former record shop and namesake, will open in time for the festive season.

Groucho’s was once considered a rite of passage for music lovers in Tayside – until it closed in 2020 following the death of owner Alastair ‘Breeks’ Brodie.

However, the Groucho’s name will live on at the new venue.

In a post on Facebook, managers revealed Groucho’s will open on Friday December 1.

December line-up for Groucho’s Dundee

In the post, the bar also announced the live music bill for its opening month, with acts already lined up for Hogmanay.

Irish singer-songwriter Johnny Scullion and former Morgan Academy pupil Pete Smith are among the acts set to play at the former record shop.

The December line-up is as follows:

Fri 1 – Cover Daddy

It comes after the owners of the Nethergate venue purchased items from the recent Groucho’s auction to feature in the new bar.

The action saw over 450 lots go under the hammer as boxes of vinyl records from the legendary Dundee shop fetched more than £17,000.

The auction attracted interest from far and wide, with buyers as far away as Indonesia.

Groucho’s record store was established in 1976 by the late Alastair ‘Breeks’ Brodie, who died in 2019.

Dundee City Council green-lit the plans to turn the former record store into a bar earlier this year.