Boxes of vinyl from legendary Dundee record shop Groucho’s fetch £17k+ at auction

Boxes of vinyl records from legendary Dundee record shop Groucho’s have fetched more than £17,000 at auction.

A total of 460 lots made up of remaining stock from the shop went under the hammer with Curr and Dewar on Tuesday.

Lots included hundreds of boxes full of records, shop displays, memorabilia, electrical items, phonographs and stereos.

Lasting more than three hours, the auction attracted more than 650 dealers, collectors and bargain hunters alike online and in person.

Auctioneer Steven Dewar said: “Auctions like this one are always exciting because no two lots are the same.

“There were lots of unique items in the Groucho’s sale.

“It’s a real feather in the cap for us to be asked and it was a privilege to be the auctioneer.”

The highest lot of the sale was an illuminated sign of the famous Dundee record shop that fetched £600 from a buyer in London with connections to the city.

A 1958 vintage Rock-Ola Jute Box also reached a whopping £500.

And a box of records including a rare Japanese pressing of a Beatles record sold for £220.

In total, the record collection was auctioned off for £17,800.

International interest in Groucho’s auction

The Groucho’s auction attracted interest from far and wide, with buyers as far away as Indonesia.

However, several of the lots were sold locally, with some of the displays going to the team behind plans to convert the Nethergate site into a music-themed bar.

The Curr and Dewar auctioneer added: “I’m pleased to see that many of the items were sold locally.

“People of Dundee have so many special memories of Groucho’s.”

Tuesday’s sale follows an auction back in November during which more than 700 items from the home of former Groucho’s owner Alastair ‘Breeks’ Brodie were sold off.

Groucho’s, popular with a number of celebrities including The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr, closed its doors in 2020.

It came just a year after the death of Breeks.