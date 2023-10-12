Boxes of vinyl from legendary Dundee record shop Groucho’s fetch £17k+ at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Boxes of vinyl from legendary Dundee record shop Groucho’s fetch £17k+ at auction

Some of the displays were bought by those hoping to convert the Nethergate site into a music-themed bar.

By Andrew Robson
Items from Groucho's - the former Dundee record shop - sold Tuesday
Items from the former Dundee record store were sold at auction on Tuesday. Image: Curr & Dewar

Boxes of vinyl records from legendary Dundee record shop Groucho’s have fetched more than £17,000 at auction.

A total of 460 lots made up of remaining stock from the shop went under the hammer with Curr and Dewar on Tuesday.

Lots included hundreds of boxes full of records, shop displays, memorabilia, electrical items, phonographs and stereos.

Lasting more than three hours, the auction attracted more than 650 dealers, collectors and bargain hunters alike online and in person.

Groucho's, Nethergate, Dundee.
Groucho’s closed in 2020. Image: DC Thomson

Auctioneer Steven Dewar said: “Auctions like this one are always exciting because no two lots are the same.

“There were lots of unique items in the Groucho’s sale.

“It’s a real feather in the cap for us to be asked and it was a privilege to be the auctioneer.”

The highest lot of the sale was an illuminated sign of the famous Dundee record shop that fetched £600 from a buyer in London with connections to the city.

A 1958 vintage Rock-Ola Jute Box also reached a whopping £500.

Illuminated sign part of Groucho's Auction
The top lot was an illuminated sign. Image: Curr & Dewar

And a box of records including a rare Japanese pressing of a Beatles record sold for £220.

In total, the record collection was auctioned off for £17,800.

International interest in Groucho’s auction

The Groucho’s auction attracted interest from far and wide, with buyers as far away as Indonesia.

However, several of the lots were sold locally, with some of the displays going to the team behind plans to convert the Nethergate site into a music-themed bar.

The Curr and Dewar auctioneer added: “I’m pleased to see that many of the items were sold locally.

Auctioneer Steven Dewar.
Auctioneer Steven Dewar. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

“People of Dundee have so many special memories of Groucho’s.”

Tuesday’s sale follows an auction back in November during which more than 700 items from the home of former Groucho’s owner Alastair ‘Breeks’ Brodie were sold off.

Groucho’s, popular with a number of celebrities including The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr, closed its doors in 2020.

It came just a year after the death of Breeks.

More from Dundee

Humza Yousaf with his wife Dundee councillor Nadia El-Nakla, daughter and step-daughter. Image: PA
Dundee councillor Nadia El-Nakla fears she may never see parents again amid Gaza bombardment
Sterling outlet store Dundee
New Sterling Furniture Outlet Store in Dundee offers discounts up to 60%
HMS Unicorn
HMS Unicorn given museum accreditation status - almost 50 years after public attraction first…
Three striking looks. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Street style: Six trendy shoppers in Dundee talk us through their outfits
Billy Murphy and son Liam watched in horror as flames engulfed Luton Airport.
Dundee football fans tell of Luton Airport fire chaos as they face missing crunch…
Penny Sivewright says she was attacked in her home and that her dog, Barney, was stolen. Image: Penny Sivewright
Dundee woman's dog stolen as she was attacked at home
woman's death Dundee
Death of woman, 20, in Dundee flat deemed 'not suspicious'
A HM Coastguard Helicopter in Broughty Ferry.
Body of man recovered after search in River Tay near Dundee
Paul Coombes admitted raiding Marini's again.
Serial Dundee chip shop raider jailed for repeat strike at city fish bar
Search of the Tay
Emergency services searching River Tay Dundee