Can Pitlochry fish and chip shop win ‘Best in Scotland’ crown?

Pitlochry is more than 50 miles from the sea, but that hasn't stopped McKays from reaching the national finals.

By Morag Lindsay
Gavin Murray of McKays Fish and Chip Shop holding a box containing fish and chips outside the shop.
Gavin Murray of McKays Fish and Chip Shop in Pitlochry is rightly proud of his fish tea. Image: Heartland Media and PR.

A Perthshire fish and chip shop is hoping to be crowned the nation’s finest – despite being more than 50 miles from the coast.

McKays Fish and Chip Shop in Pitlochry is about as far from the sea as it’s possible to get in Scotland.

But that hasn’t stopped it from reaching the finals of the Scottish Fish and Chip Awards.

McKays is the only finalist from the region in the ‘best fish tea’ category.

Owners and staff hope their insistence on quality, provenance and freshness will  land them the prize.

General manager Alec Summers said: “It is a real honour to reach the final and we are delighted for the staff.

Gavin Murray outside McKays Fish and Chip Shop in Pitlochry
Gavin Murray is part of the team at McKays Fish and Chip Shop in Pitlochry. Image: Heartland Media and PR.

“We place a lot of emphasis on quality ingredients.

“Our fish is fresh from Peterhead and the feedback from our customers has been really positive. We feel we have a good chance and everyone is looking forward to it.”

Pitlochry chip shop among Perthshire’s finest

McKays source all their seafood from Perthshire fishmongers, Fish in Crieff.

The chip shop is popular with locals, as well as visitors from home and abroad who pack Pitlochry throughout the year.

McKays will face off against nine other fish tea finalists from Edinburgh, Glasgow, Stirling, Paisley and beyond.

Dish of fish and chips.
Fish and chips is a Scottish staple.

This is the first year for the Scottish Fish and Chip Awards.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Glasgow on Monday November 13.

The judges will do taste tests at every establishment prior to making the decision.

A number of other Perthshire fish and chip shops are also in the finals of the awards.

They include the Alyth Fish and Ship Shop, Scone Fish and Chip Shop and Dunkeld Fish Bar. All are hoping to win the best fish supper crown. The Angler’s Inn a Guildtown is among the finalists in the best family business category.

Other prizes include best menu, best food truck and best newcomer.

