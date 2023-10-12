Director of fire-hit Perth car dealership hopes to reopen ‘as soon as possible’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Director of fire-hit Perth car dealership hopes to reopen ‘as soon as possible’

The fire broke out at Cameron Motor Group's Volkswagen dealership on Thursday morning.

By Chloe Burrell & Kieran Webster
Fire crews tackle fire at Cameron Motors in Perth on Thursday.
The fire broke out at Cameron Motors on Dunkeld Road on Thursday. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The director of a car group has thanked both police and the fire service after a blaze broke out on Perth’s Motor Mile.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) tackled the fire at Cameron Motor Group’s Volkswagen dealership on Dunkeld Road just after 1am on Thursday.

As a result, the busy road was closed between Gowans Terrace and Bute Drive but reopened at around 8.20am.

Police tape at Cameron Motors in Perth following a fire.
Dunkeld Road was closed between Gowans Terrace and Bute Drive. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The cause of the fire is not known.

George Malcolm, group managing director of Cameron Motor Group, has said that all enquiries will be directed to Perth Audi across the road until things are back to normal.

He said: “I just want to thank both the police and fire service for their response and efforts.

“I would also like to thank our staff as well. We don’t know what’s caused the fire just yet.

“All enquiries will be directed to the Perth Audi dealership for now.

“We expect to be open within the next few days and back to normal but any enquiries in the meantime should be sent to Perth Audi.

“We’ll be back to business as soon as possible.

“The damage is really in the workshop and parts department.”

Fire engines at Cameron Motors in Perth following a fire.
Four fire appliances attended the scene on Thursday morning. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Cameron Motor Group owns Perth Audi and Strathmore Volvo as well as the Volkswagen dealership.

A SFRS spokesperson said: “We were in attendance at a fire at Cameron Motors on Dunkeld Road.

“The first call came in at around 1.06am.

“We had four appliances in attendance including a height appliance.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Gavin Murray of McKays Fish and Chip Shop holding a box containing fish and chips outside the shop.
Can Pitlochry fish and chip shop win 'Best in Scotland' crown?
OVO Energy's former Perth office. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Energy firm OVO planning dozens of job cuts impacting Perth workers
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Assault Picture shows; Christopher Kelly. Strathord Inn, Stanley. Supplied by Facebook/Google Date; 12/10/2023
Chef attacked outside Perthshire pub over 'princely' £10 debt
A height appliance battling the blaze.
Fire crews tackle blaze at car dealership on Perth's Motor Mile
George Dewar.
Ketamine driver with 'bloodshot eyes' crashed car on Kinross-shire country road
Jason Sturrock appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perthshire sex toy thief slunk into house through kitchen window
Balhousie Pitlochry Care Home, where the inspection was carried out
'Unclean' Pitlochry care home given improvement notice by watchdog
Gareth Bale poses for a selfie with Perth student Isla Buchanan at UEFA's Swiss base. Image: Isla Buchanan
Perth student nurse on sharing UEFA stage with Gareth Bale as Scotland cemented Euro…
Paddy Power in Perth.
Punters told to collect winnings from Fife as Perth's Paddy Power shuts
Asda Perth store exterior
Perth Asda bosses sorry as customers complain of checkout chaos

Conversation