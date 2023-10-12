Director of fire-hit Perth car dealership hopes to reopen ‘as soon as possible’

The director of a car group has thanked both police and the fire service after a blaze broke out on Perth’s Motor Mile.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) tackled the fire at Cameron Motor Group’s Volkswagen dealership on Dunkeld Road just after 1am on Thursday.

As a result, the busy road was closed between Gowans Terrace and Bute Drive but reopened at around 8.20am.

The cause of the fire is not known.

George Malcolm, group managing director of Cameron Motor Group, has said that all enquiries will be directed to Perth Audi across the road until things are back to normal.

He said: “I just want to thank both the police and fire service for their response and efforts.

“I would also like to thank our staff as well. We don’t know what’s caused the fire just yet.

“All enquiries will be directed to the Perth Audi dealership for now.

“We expect to be open within the next few days and back to normal but any enquiries in the meantime should be sent to Perth Audi.

“We’ll be back to business as soon as possible.

“The damage is really in the workshop and parts department.”

Cameron Motor Group owns Perth Audi and Strathmore Volvo as well as the Volkswagen dealership.

A SFRS spokesperson said: “We were in attendance at a fire at Cameron Motors on Dunkeld Road.

“The first call came in at around 1.06am.

“We had four appliances in attendance including a height appliance.”