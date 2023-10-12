Section of Perth’s Motor Mile closed after car dealership fire

A busy road in Perth is closed after a car dealership went on fire in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) are currently battling the fire on Dunkeld Road which started just after 1am.

Dunkeld Road is currently closed between Gowans Terrace and Bute Drive.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Bus services in the area are facing disruption due to the ongoing incident.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Emergency services are currently at the scene of a fire at Dunkeld Road, Perth, which was reported around 1.20am on Thursday, October 12.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is currently dealing with the fire, and while this is ongoing, Dunkeld Road is closed between Gowans Terrace and Bute Drive.”

Fire crews attend ‘well-developed’ fire

An eyewitness at the scene said: “It’s hard to see how much damage there is at the moment, but it seems like it was a big fire.

“There were six appliances at the height of it and it seems like it was a well-developed fire.

“I saw fire crews go into the building too which is still smouldering away.”

A SFRS spokesperson added: “We are currently in attendance at a fire at Cameron Motors on Dunkeld Road.

“The first call came in at around 1.06am.

“There are four appliances in attendance including a height appliance.”

More to follow.