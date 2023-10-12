Dundee loan star Malachi Boateng hailed for ‘high level of performances’ since summer switch

Malachi Boateng has been lauded as “more than just a sitting midfielder” by Dundee boss Tony Docherty.

The Crystal Palace loanee has made an impressive start to life at Dens Park since joining in the summer.

That’s after going head-to-head with the Dark Blues in last season’s Championship title race while with Queen’s Park.

This season, Boateng has swiftly made himself one of Docherty’s most reliable players.

‘Potential’

Since coming off the bench at Bonnyrigg Rose just hours after his signing was announced, the midfielder has been a mainstay in the side.

He’s started every game since, playing almost every minute of Dundee too. He was substituted once with the Dee 2-0 up at St Johnstone, a game they would go on to draw 2-2.

Mo Sylla arrived on a permanent deal from Hartlepool after Boateng’s signing.

However, such has been the level shown by Boateng, Sylla has been unable to displace the 21-year-old.

“Mal has been very good for us and he’s shown a real level of consistency,” Docherty said.

“We did a lot of work on him before he came here so we knew what he would bring and how much potential there was still there.

“He’s more than just a sitting midfielder, he’s a really fit boy and is technically very good.

“I’m really pleased with him, he’s brought a high level of performance.”

‘Step up’

Questions are always thrown at young footballers, especially when they step up a level in quality.

Dundee as a team have done that this term and have looked the part of a Premiership side.

A big part of their start to the season has been the form of Boateng.

And Docherty says the campaign with the Spiders last term has been to Dundee’s benefit.

He added: “I think he’s benefitted from being in Scottish football last season with Queen’s Park.

“It’s a step up from the Championship but he came here knowing the rigours of what’s required up here.

“Mal has benefitted from having good players around him too, experienced ones like Jordan McGhee as well as Lyall Cameron, Josh Mulligan and others.

“They are all helping each other and Mal is a very diligent boy too, he does a lot of work in terms of his own performances, focusing on his strengths and weaknesses.

“He’s desperate to learn and that’s exactly the kind of player you want to work with.”