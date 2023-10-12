Dundee loan star Malachi Boateng hailed for ‘high level of performances’ since summer switch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee loan star Malachi Boateng hailed for ‘high level of performances’ since summer switch

The Crystal Palace man has been a mainstay this season under boss Tony Docherty.

By George Cran
Dundee new boy Malachi Boateng.
Dundee loanee Malachi Boateng. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Malachi Boateng has been lauded as “more than just a sitting midfielder” by Dundee boss Tony Docherty.

The Crystal Palace loanee has made an impressive start to life at Dens Park since joining in the summer.

That’s after going head-to-head with the Dark Blues in last season’s Championship title race while with Queen’s Park.

This season, Boateng has swiftly made himself one of Docherty’s most reliable players.

‘Potential’

Since coming off the bench at Bonnyrigg Rose just hours after his signing was announced, the midfielder has been a mainstay in the side.

He’s started every game since, playing almost every minute of Dundee too. He was substituted once with the Dee 2-0 up at St Johnstone, a game they would go on to draw 2-2.

Boateng doesn't hold back against Inverness. Image: SNS
Boateng doesn’t hold back against Inverness. Image: SNS

Mo Sylla arrived on a permanent deal from Hartlepool after Boateng’s signing.

However, such has been the level shown by Boateng, Sylla has been unable to displace the 21-year-old.

“Mal has been very good for us and he’s shown a real level of consistency,” Docherty said.

“We did a lot of work on him before he came here so we knew what he would bring and how much potential there was still there.

“He’s more than just a sitting midfielder, he’s a really fit boy and is technically very good.

“I’m really pleased with him, he’s brought a high level of performance.”

‘Step up’

Questions are always thrown at young footballers, especially when they step up a level in quality.

Dundee as a team have done that this term and have looked the part of a Premiership side.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

A big part of their start to the season has been the form of Boateng.

And Docherty says the campaign with the Spiders last term has been to Dundee’s benefit.

He added: “I think he’s benefitted from being in Scottish football last season with Queen’s Park.

“It’s a step up from the Championship but he came here knowing the rigours of what’s required up here.

“Mal has benefitted from having good players around him too, experienced ones like Jordan McGhee as well as Lyall Cameron, Josh Mulligan and others.

“They are all helping each other and Mal is a very diligent boy too, he does a lot of work in terms of his own performances, focusing on his strengths and weaknesses.

“He’s desperate to learn and that’s exactly the kind of player you want to work with.”

Conversation