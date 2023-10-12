Jim Goodwin hails ‘icing on the cake’ for Dundee United duo as Tannadice talent factory racks up Scotland calls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin hails ‘icing on the cake’ for Dundee United duo as Tannadice talent factory racks up Scotland calls

Owen Stirton and Scott Constable are both in the Scotland under-17 squad.

By Sean Hamilton
Owen Stirton (left) and Scott Constable have received Scotland age group recognition. Images: SNS
Jim Goodwin says Dundee United kids Owen Stirton and Scott Constable are in the Scotland set-up “on merit”.

And the Tangerines boss believes both have the potential to become stars – as long as they continue working hard in pursuit of that goal.

Stirton and Constable are both part of the Scotland under-17s squad for this month’s European Championships qualifiers with Belarus, Kazakhstan and Turkey.

United are the only Scottish club other than Rangers and Hearts to have two players in manager Brian McLaughlin’s group.

And Goodwin, who has given both players senior appearances aged just 16, hailed the pair’s focused approach to their fledgling careers.

Dundee United’s Owen Stirton (left) replacing Louis Moult on his first team debut against Dunfermline. Image: SNS

“I think it’s good for their confidence. I can still remember getting those letters when I was playing under-16s, 18s and 21s for Ireland,” said the United boss.

“I always had one eye on those squads and I desperately hoped I had done enough to justify a place in it. It’s a very proud moment for the players and their families, first and foremost.

“To be involved with the national team and be selected as one of the best 20 to 25 players in your age group in the country is no mean feat. We should remember that.

“And those boys are there on merit. They work incredibly hard behind the scenes and have a great attitude.

“Stirton and Constable are only just 16 — Owen making his Championship debut the other week — and we’ve got high hopes for them.

“They’ve got to continue to work hard and continue their development, which we’ll give them the platform to do. But this is nice icing on the cake to show that hard work is paying off.”

Scott Constable enters the fray for his Dundee United debut
Scott Constable in action for United . Image: SNS

Stirton and Constable aren’t the only United players involved in the Scotland set-up.

For Goodwin, that speaks volumes for the quality of player being produced by the Tangerines’ hard-working academy staff.

He said: “We’ve had great recognition in the last couple of months, with Archie Meekison and Jack Newman involved in the under-21s. Rory MacLeod has been involved with the 19s and Scott (Constable) and Owen (Stirton) have been called into the 17s. It’s brilliant for the club.

“The academy guys work incredibly hard at identifying good talent and all of those players have been in and around the first-team this season — on merit, I have to emphasise.

“They have been doing so well with the under-18s. It’s great for the club to have those players representing us on the European stage. Long may it continue.”

