Jim Goodwin hails ‘icing on the cake’ for Dundee United duo as Tannadice talent factory racks up Scotland calls

Jim Goodwin says Dundee United kids Owen Stirton and Scott Constable are in the Scotland set-up “on merit”.

And the Tangerines boss believes both have the potential to become stars – as long as they continue working hard in pursuit of that goal.

Stirton and Constable are both part of the Scotland under-17s squad for this month’s European Championships qualifiers with Belarus, Kazakhstan and Turkey.

United are the only Scottish club other than Rangers and Hearts to have two players in manager Brian McLaughlin’s group.

And Goodwin, who has given both players senior appearances aged just 16, hailed the pair’s focused approach to their fledgling careers.

“I think it’s good for their confidence. I can still remember getting those letters when I was playing under-16s, 18s and 21s for Ireland,” said the United boss.

“I always had one eye on those squads and I desperately hoped I had done enough to justify a place in it. It’s a very proud moment for the players and their families, first and foremost.

“To be involved with the national team and be selected as one of the best 20 to 25 players in your age group in the country is no mean feat. We should remember that.

“And those boys are there on merit. They work incredibly hard behind the scenes and have a great attitude.

“Stirton and Constable are only just 16 — Owen making his Championship debut the other week — and we’ve got high hopes for them.

“They’ve got to continue to work hard and continue their development, which we’ll give them the platform to do. But this is nice icing on the cake to show that hard work is paying off.”

Stirton and Constable aren’t the only United players involved in the Scotland set-up.

For Goodwin, that speaks volumes for the quality of player being produced by the Tangerines’ hard-working academy staff.

He said: “We’ve had great recognition in the last couple of months, with Archie Meekison and Jack Newman involved in the under-21s. Rory MacLeod has been involved with the 19s and Scott (Constable) and Owen (Stirton) have been called into the 17s. It’s brilliant for the club.

“The academy guys work incredibly hard at identifying good talent and all of those players have been in and around the first-team this season — on merit, I have to emphasise.

“They have been doing so well with the under-18s. It’s great for the club to have those players representing us on the European stage. Long may it continue.”