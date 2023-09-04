Who is Scott Constable? Jim Goodwin lowdown on Scotland U17 starlet who became Dundee United’s second-youngest player EVER

Scott Constable became Dundee United’s second-youngest EVER player after entering the fray as a late substitute against Airdrieonians.

Constable, who only turned 16 on August 22, replaced Declan Glass deep into stoppage time; a vote of confidence from boss Jim Goodwin, given the Tangerines were holding on to a slender 1-0 advantage at the time.

Kai Fotheringham would go on to make the game safe in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Constable was only six days away from claiming the record as United’s youngest ever debutant. That is held by promising striker Rory MacLeod following his cameo against Motherwell in February 2022, aged 16 years and six days.

The landmark afternoon for the teenager — made possible due to Chris Mochrie failing a late fitness test — follows hot on the heels of his Scotland under-17s debut last month, with Constable finding the net in a friendly against Switzerland.

“Young Scott (Constable) became Dundee United’s second-youngest player ever, so that should be a really nice moment for the club,” said Goodwin. “We know how important the youth academy is for this club.

“Scott’s doing really well for the under-18s. I like his attitude, he has a good engine in the middle of the park and he is composed in possession.

“He has already trained with the first-team on numerous occasions and never once looked out of place. Us missing those three midfielders — (Craig) Sibbald, (Ross) Docherty and (Chris) Mochrie — opened the door for him.”

Goodwin smiled: “I’m sure he’ll argue that when he went on the pitch it was 1-0, and when he came off it was 2-0 — so he must’ve played a big part in that!”

Dundee United’s youngest ever debutants

Rory MacLeod (16 years, six days) vs Motherwell, February 9, 2022.

Scott Constable (16 years, 11 days) vs Airdrieonians, September 2, 2023.

Chris Mochrie (16 years, 27 days) vs Morton, May 4, 2019.

Kerr Smith (16 years, 71 days) vs Rangers, February 21, 2021.

Craig Moore (16 years, 88 days) vs Rangers, December 18, 2021.