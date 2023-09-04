Who is Scott Constable? Jim Goodwin lowdown on Scotland U17 starlet who became Dundee United’s second-youngest player EVER

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Who is Scott Constable? Jim Goodwin lowdown on Scotland U17 starlet who became Dundee United’s second-youngest player EVER

Constable usurped Chris Mochrie into second spot.

By Alan Temple
Scott Constable enters the fray for his Dundee United debut
Scott Constable enters the fray. Image: SNS

Scott Constable became Dundee United’s second-youngest EVER player after entering the fray as a late substitute against Airdrieonians.

Constable, who only turned 16 on August 22, replaced Declan Glass deep into stoppage time; a vote of confidence from boss Jim Goodwin, given the Tangerines were holding on to a slender 1-0 advantage at the time.

Kai Fotheringham would go on to make the game safe in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Constable was only six days away from claiming the record as United’s youngest ever debutant. That is held by promising striker Rory MacLeod following his cameo against Motherwell in February 2022, aged 16 years and six days.

The landmark afternoon for the teenager — made possible due to Chris Mochrie failing a late fitness test — follows hot on the heels of his Scotland under-17s debut last month, with Constable finding the net in a friendly against Switzerland.

Scott Constable, centre, celebrates with Dundee United duo Kai Fotheringham, left, and Kevin Holt
Constable, centre, celebrates with Kai Fotheringham, left, and Kevin Holt. Image: SNS

“Young Scott (Constable) became Dundee United’s second-youngest player ever, so that should be a really nice moment for the club,” said Goodwin. “We know how important the youth academy is for this club.

Scott’s doing really well for the under-18s. I like his attitude, he has a good engine in the middle of the park and he is composed in possession.

“He has already trained with the first-team on numerous occasions and never once looked out of place. Us missing those three midfielders — (Craig) Sibbald, (Ross) Docherty and (Chris) Mochrie — opened the door for him.”

Goodwin smiled: “I’m sure he’ll argue that when he went on the pitch it was 1-0, and when he came off it was 2-0 — so he must’ve played a big part in that!”

Dundee United’s youngest ever debutants

Rory MacLeod in action with Dundee United
Still the youngest: Rory MacLeod in action with Dundee United this term. Image: SNS

Rory MacLeod (16 years, six days) vs Motherwell, February 9, 2022.

Scott Constable (16 years, 11 days) vs Airdrieonians, September 2, 2023.

Chris Mochrie (16 years, 27 days) vs Morton, May 4, 2019.

Kerr Smith (16 years, 71 days) vs Rangers, February 21, 2021.

Craig Moore (16 years, 88 days) vs Rangers, December 18, 2021.

More from Dundee United

Louis Moult hails the Dundee United fans
Why Louis Moult ‘had a tear in his eye’ ahead of Airdrieonians clash as…
Kai Fotheringham is mobbed by Dundee United players after scoring.
5 talking points as Jim Goodwin oversees Dundee United's best defensive start since being…
Jim Goodwin salutes the Dundee United fans
Jim Goodwin 'frustrated' by Dundee United slackness as Tannadice boss delivers Ross Docherty injury…
Kai Fotheringham celebrates his cool strike into an empty net for Dundee United
Dundee United 2-0 Airdrieonians: Kai Fotheringham strikes from 45 YARDS as Tangerines go top…
Tony Watt is pictured at Dundee United's training base at St Andrew's
Tony Watt set 'fighting weight' target as Dundee United ace reveals floral shorts faux…
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin looks dejected at full time of the Dons' defeat to BK Hacken.
JIM SPENCE: Scottish teams once made history in Europe, now continental game has passed…
Stevie Crawford has taken on the role of manager at Rosyth. Image: SNS.
Ex-Dundee United and Dunfermline coach Stevie Crawford lands new job in East of Scotland…
Jim Goodwin speaks to the media at Dundee United's St Andrews base
Dundee United transfer latest as 'quality' targets baulk at Championship
Rhys McCabe takes the acclaim after winning promotion to the Championship
Stunning 37-game goal stat underlines Dundee United test against Airdrieonians
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Dee-fence on top and Holt hitting heights for…

Conversation